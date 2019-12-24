Lake Havasu City business Our Pampered Home broke records with more than 200,000 online purchasers and millions of online browsing shoppers during the holiday shopping season. With a planned move to the Shops at Lake Havasu next year, the business is expecting even greater success.
According to Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development President James Gray, the new location will allow Our Pampered Home to triple its operations capabilities through increased space and vertical integration. The company’s new facility, with its new business platform, are expected to open by the end of April.
The Havasu-based company is among Amazon’s top 50 online distributors, supplying products including small appliances, dry goods and home goods to millions of customers each year. The company, owned by Havasu resident Tom Sanders, has long operated from its 2100 College Street warehouse. Now that facility is up for sale, with plans in motion to transition the company’s operations to the Shops at Lake Havasu, with a new business model. Sanders announced plans to move into the Shops last year, in a collaborative effort alongside the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development and Shops owner Jarrett Portz.
“The root of the transition was space,” Sanders said. “We were outgrowing our space very quickly and were working to try to get additional space. We were working with the PED to find out how to grow in this building, or in this town. Without the PED involved, we would not have made it to the finish line.”
The PED has led efforts to bolster interest and business at the Shops at Lake Havasu, with a $400,000 investment by community members in the project’s success. With Our Pampered Home’s transition to the Shops at Havasu, the company will also transition to a new business model. The business is expected to become a hub for omnichannel retailing – the practice of selling goods from its storefront while simultaneously acting as a distributor for shoppers online or through mobile apps.
“People can come in, or look at our products online,” Sanders said in an interview earlier this year. “They can buy products in the store, on our website or on their phone.”
Our Pampered Home’s new location is still under construction, with $2.5 million in renovations underway at the company’s future address. The new facility will not only expand the business’ warehouse but also create a “showroom,” where customers can view and try products, according to Gray.
“Our Pampered Home utilizes a modern approach to retail by allowing customers both physical and online options,” Gray said. “Online sales expand the customer base, therefore expanding the inventory and selection. Local customers will benefit from having such a retailer locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.