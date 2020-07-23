In response to Gov. Doug Ducey’s announcement of further guidelines for the upcoming school year, Lake Havasu Unified School District officials are swiftly responding with plans to meet and make any necessary decisions.
According to Jaime Festa-Daigle, the director of personnel and technology for the district, administration is planning to meet today to work through the orders.
“The directives still leave a lot of decisions to be made,” she said. “We know families need the communication.”
District teachers have been receiving additional training in preparation to better adapt to the digital teaching methods they will encounter at the start of the school year, according to LHUSD board president Lisa Roman.
School is set to start Aug. 3 with distance learning in place. The district is still set on beginning in-person instruction on Aug. 17.
“Our board and superintendent, Dr. [Rebecca] Stone, have committed to holding a special session prior to that date,” stated Roman in an email. “We will also receive reopening benchmarks from the Arizona Department of Health Services by Aug. 7, and that public health information will guide us in how and when to open schools safely.”
