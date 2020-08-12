A Lake Havasu City diving company is one of two companies selected by the National Park Service to provide guided dives to the World War II plane that is submerged in Lake Mead.
Scuba Training and Technology, owned by Lake Havasu City residents Joel Silverstein and Kathy Weydig, was selected along with Las Vegas Scuba and Scuba Training to host divers who want to see the plane.
The B-29 Superfortress crashed into the lake straddling Nevada and Arizona in 1948 while taking part in high-altitude atmospheric research. The crew of five survived, but the plane stayed underwater.
The two companies can provide 100 guided client dives each year for the next two years, park officials said.
Divers must join permitted tours affiliated with one of the two companies to dive to the plane site.
