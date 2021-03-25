A Lake Havasu City dog owner was cited Monday morning after two of his dogs allegedly escaped his fenced yard and attacked a nearby resident.
An animal control officer was called to a Rainbow Avenue address at about 10 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of aggressive animals at large. Alleged witnesses directed the officer to the dogs’ residence, where a driveway gate and the home’s front door had been left open.
Two Queensland heelers – a dog breed that can grow as tall as three feet, and weigh as much as 50 pounds – allegedly became aware of the officer, and charged at him.
According to the report, the dogs barked and growled as the officer attempted to push them back onto their property. The dogs continued to charge at the officer, according to the report, and the officer used pepper spray in an attempt to prevent the animals from attacking.
The police report says the dogs continued to charge at the officer, who was able to knock one of them away. The animals ran back into their yard, and the officer secured their gate behind them.
Police contacted the animals’ owner, identified as 57-year-old John R. Wright, shortly afterward. According to statements allegedly made by Wright, the animals were not normally prone to violence unless threatened.
Wright was allegedly unable to provide proof of a current rabies vaccination for either animal. The dogs were taken into police custody and transferred to the Western Arizona Humane Society for quarantine.
Police cited Wright on misdemeanor charges of keeping an aggressive animal, failure to provide proof of vaccination and keeping his animals without an active license.
— Today’s News-Herald
