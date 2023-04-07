Mohave County Library

Digital downloads have grown significantly in the past decade at the Mohave County Library.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Lake Havasu City branch of the Mohave County Library could add a drive-up return box for borrowed books as early as May, according to county officials.

That book drop comes with a proposal last month by Library Director Jake Barillaro, and a $7,443 donation toward that end by one Havasu library patron. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to allow the use of that funding for the return box’s purchase.

