The Lake Havasu City branch of the Mohave County Library could add a drive-up return box for borrowed books as early as May, according to county officials.
That book drop comes with a proposal last month by Library Director Jake Barillaro, and a $7,443 donation toward that end by one Havasu library patron. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to allow the use of that funding for the return box’s purchase.
County records show that the return box would cost the library district $7,141.17, according to a quote from California-based Jackson Manufacturers Co, who will provide the new amenity for Havasu’s library.
The drive-up return box will be installed on the curb in front of the library, near the building’s southern exit. Barillaro said Thursday that the book drop could be in service within the next six to eight weeks.
According to statements last week by Barillaro, the library’s new drive-up return box will offer convenience to patrons who may suffer from physical limitations, while sparing other patrons from having to leave their vehicles during the region’s hot summer months.
“I thought it was needed,” donor Mike Delaney, 78, said last week. “I’m an avid reader. Many people in Havasu are. Many are retired and many are handicapped. Getting out of their cars is not something we need to do.”
Barillaro could not give an exact estimate as to when the project would be completed as of Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.