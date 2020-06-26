The Lake Havasu City primary election forum has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The forum had been scheduled for Monday at the Aquatic Center. A new date has not been set.
According to a statement by the organizers, the event was postponed because of the recent spike in local coronavirus cases and in accord with new state guidance that the public interest is best served by staying home when possible.
Event sponsors, which included Today's News-Herald, Radio Central and the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, said they will closely monitor circumstances with an aim to reschedule the public event. Additionally, the three organizations said in a joint statement they would intensify their efforts to provide information and news about the primary campaign.
A special election section is scheduled to appear in Sunday's News-Herald.
(2) comments
Concerned for who?? So far it has not been for us regular folks, but look at them postponing this for "their" personal concern. I could not be more displeased with the current city and county elected officials.
Thank you to Today's News-Herald, Radio Central and the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce for acting responsibly for the public's welfare.
