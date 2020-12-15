Core Knowledge Curriculum is coming to all elementary schools near you.
It’s already been at Oro Grande Classical Academy for two years now, and its apparent success has prompted the Lake Havasu Unified School District to expand the curriculum to all PK-6 schools in Havasu.
The expansion was unanimously approved during Tuesday night’s school board meeting, and most board members enthusiastically expressed their support for it. Core Knowledge Curriculum was originally approved for use at Oro Grande in December 2018.
Superintendent Rebecca Stone described Core Knowledge as a “foundational curriculum that is intended to provide a coherent, content specific foundation of learning for all students.” It builds on knowledge from year to year, which prevents “repetitions and gaps in instruction,” she said.
It is also the school board’s hope that a unified curriculum at all elementary schools will prevent any disparities in learning once students enter Thunderbolt Middle School – which was pointed out as an issue during board member tours of the campuses two years ago.
“You could tell, sometimes, if a student came up from Starline or if they came from Havasupai or Nautilus,” Roman said, “so this gives us a way to unify the content that we’re presenting to children. It still allows teachers some autonomy and to be able to apply their own creativity in their own classroom, but it really gives them much more of a blueprint of what to teach.”
Curriculum in LHUSD elementary schools has been lacking for years, Stone said. Core Knowledge will allow all students access to the same materials and allow teachers to spend time “creatively planning how to teach the content,” Stone said.
The district surveyed 111 teachers after giving them access to the materials already being used at Oro Grande, as well as a question and answer session with Oro Grande teachers. Eighty teachers responded to the survey, of which 82.5% said yes to the proposed expansion.
Parents can also see what the curriculum entails, as it is available online in its entirety, according to Stone, which includes materials that assist with teaching at home.
LHUSD is in the process of procuring resources and materials, and specific costs associated with the expansion will be presented to the board in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.