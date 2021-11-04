President Biden’s vaccine mandate for U.S. companies was set to begin next month, but has now been delayed until early January. As debate sparks nationwide as to the new vaccination requirements, two of Lake Havasu City’s largest employers say they are preparing to meet them.
The executive order will require that all U.S. companies of more than 100 employees enforce mandatory vaccinations for their workers, or require weekly coronavirus testing at their places of business. The order was announced in September, and was expected to begin Dec. 8. This week, the White House announced the requirements would be postponed until Jan. 4, as the nation faces an ongoing labor shortage.
Havasu Regional Medical Center has about 700 employees, according to hospital spokesman Corey Santoriello. And the hospital isn’t just willing to abide by the president’s mandate – hospital administrators are in favor of vaccination for its employees.
“Havasu Regional Medical Center is aware of the latest news regarding the federal coronavirus vaccine requirements,” Corey said Thursday. “We agree the vaccine is our best defense against the virus, and have been strongly encouraging our staff to get vaccinated.”
Corey said that administrators are working to fully understand the details of the mandate, and what impact it will have on the facility’s almost-700 employees and providers.
“We are committed to fulfilling all of our regulatory and compliance obligations,” Santoriello said.
Arizona State University officials released a statement last month as to Biden’s executive order. In addition to being one of Havasu’s largest employers, the school also qualifies as a federal contractor, which will make compulsory its compliance with the vaccination mandate. The university offers vaccinations for all student employees who haven’t yet been inoculated against the coronavirus.
“ASU receives hundreds of millions of dollars from federal contracts annually,” the school said in its October statement. “These funds are essential to ASU’s mission as a comprehensive public research university, and to the Arizona economy.”
The vaccination requirement will include all undergraduate and graduate student employees of the university at all locations, as well as employees who work remotely. Employees who have religious or medical accommodations on file with the university may be exempted from the requirement.
The mandate is expected to impact more than 80 million workers throughout the United States, and according to the U.S. Department of Health Services, about 70% of all citizens have been fully vaccinated as of this week.
The Arizona Governor’s Office issued a statement Thursday on the president’s mandate. According to Doug Ducey, the Governor’s Office supports vaccination of Arizona residents against the coronavirus, and recommends that all Arizonans be inoculated. But according to Ducey, making those vaccinations mandatory is an overextension of the president’s authority.
“This is a direct attack on not just personal liberty but also the very businesses – large and small – that keep our state, country and economy running. After the difficulties that the coronavirus has posed for individuals, businesses and the current workforce shortages, the administration should be assisting with getting them back on their feet rather than imposing more regulatory burdens.”
Ducey compared the lack of public process in Biden’s mandates to “taxation without representation.”
“We will continue fighting this to protect the voices of Arizonans … the Biden Administration may be afraid to hear from the people on this issue, but we in Arizona value and respect the opportunity to hear from the public.”
At the Lake Havasu Unified School District, local education officials will continue to monitor events statewide and in national news as the president’s mandate unfolds.
“We are closely monitoring what is playing out at both the state and federal levels through regulation agencies, court systems and our governor,” said LHUSD Superintendent Rebecca Stone. “We are awaiting the Arizona OSHA plan for guidance.”
