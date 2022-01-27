The Lake Havasu City Problem Solving Courts were officially established by a unanimous vote of the City Council on Tuesday.
The Problem Solving Courts will serve as the umbrella court for all of the city’s current and future specialty courts. Havasu currently has a youth court, and a veterans treatment court that will be included as part of the new problem solving courts, but city officials have publicly expressed interest in adding other specialty courts when space allows. Tuesday’s council vote makes those future plans more official.
City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli told the council that problem solving courts are a special passion of his.
“You probably know the vernacular ‘treatment courts,’” Kalauli told the council. “Problem solving courts adds another layer onto that. Sometimes people don’t need treatment, they just need access to services. So if we have what we are calling Problem Solving Courts, we can then add to that courts that just provide access to services.”
Kalauli said establishing the problem solving courts will also allow the municipal court to start applying for grants. He said that one major advantage of applying for grants through the problem solving court is that if that grant is awarded it could then be shared amongst all of the city’s specialty courts as needed - rather needing different grants for each specialty court individually.
Kalauli explained that the council’s action will establish the “administrative scaffolding” for the municipal court’s future plans. But he reiterated that any expansion of the municipal courts’ offerings will have to wait until the court has available space.
“As soon as we have that space we can make those expansions, but we don’t have that right now,” Kalauli said. “So what we are trying to do is develop the structure and start looking for the grants that will allow us to move forward right away when we do have that space.”
The city is currently in the process of designing renovations to turn the former Havasu Fitness building at 92 Acoma Blvd. into the city’s first stand alone courthouse. In the meantime Havasu has been leasing court space from Mohave County since the city and county agreed to deconsolidate court operations in 2019.
“That immediately put the council on notice to find space,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “We successfully did find that space at 92 Acoma and we are in the process of going through design review for tenant improvements that are coming along nicely. That will give the judge the opportunity to have the space to fulfill the obligations of the court as it is today, and also introduce these (additional) specialty courts.”
Kalauli said that both of Havau’s existing specialty courts have been successful in reducing recidivism - the rate at which people released from the court return to the system with new offenses. He said the Youth Court and the Veterans Treatment Court have both maintained a recidivism rate under 10% since they were started in 2013.
For comparison, Kalauli said the national average recidivism rate is between 80% and 90%, while the national average for specialty courts is 25%.
“A recidivism rate below 10% is unheard of in regular courts,” Kalauli said. “So we want to be able to utilize those same principles as we move forward with different types of treatment courts.”
Kalauli told the council that the next addition to the problem solving courts he would like to see is a Co-Occuring Court, which would focus on people with mental health and substance use issues. Kalauli said that oftentimes mental health and substance use go hand in hand, so it makes sense to have a system set up to address them together. Kalauli also said he would like to set up a Community Court which would not focus on treatment, but rather helping to connect people to needed services that are available to them.
“Our goal here is really to start addressing those issues that we know are occurring - especially those with mental health needs,” he said. “The worst thing you can do with somebody who has mental health issues is put them in a jail cell. We can do a lot of other things that would be a lot more successful in helping them. This will be one of the things that allows us to do that.”
The Lake Havasu City Problem Solving Courts, and the plan to increase the number of specialty courts available to citizens, was received enthusiastically by councilmembers during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I would just like to applaud you for your leadership on specialty courts,” Sheehy said. “We have an award winning youth court and an award winning veterans treatment court. I would expect nothing but the same from our community court and co-occuring court. What this does is saves the taxpayer money from folks who have to keep going through the process.”
But Sheehy also warned councilmembers that all of the plans Kalauli shared during the meeting are dependent on having more available court space, and will also need to be addressed in future budgets as additional problem solving courts get up and running.
“This is setting the foundation to get those resources together, but then we have to have a renewed commitment to getting the courthouse across the finish line,” Sheehy said. “Then certainly the judge would be in front of us for necessary funding requests that would be tied to that, as I’m sure other departments that work with the court system would as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.