The Lake Havasu City area is expected to have the hottest weather in Arizona this week, with temperatures as high as 107 degrees by Thursday. But according to the National Weather Service, Memorial Day Weekend could prove slightly more comfortable for Havasu’s thousands of expected visitors.
Fire restrictions have already been announced by state officials in Northern Arizona as Mohave County’s fire season heats up. Wednesday temperatures were predicted to be about 106 degrees in Havasu, compared to temperatures of 103 degrees in Phoenix and 86 degrees in Prescott. But temperatures in Havasu are expected to fall to about 99 degrees by Sunday, and could be as low as 95 degrees this Memorial Day.
“It’s spring, and we’re going to have these ups and downs,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler this week. “It’s going to be hot throughout this week, but it’ll be below triple-digits by Sunday. There’s a weather system that’s moving through the western states, and you’ll probably notice an uptick in afternoon winds.”
Outler said on Wednesday that the strongest of those winds may occur in Kingman, but red flag warnings may be raised by the National Weather Service this weekend due to possible fire risk. Even that, Outlet said, was a marginal possibility.
Dry vegetation, possible wind elevate state fire restrictions
According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, lower temperatures this weekend won’t mitigate the danger of wildfires throughout Northern Arizona. This week, state officials issued Level 2 fire restrictions for all visitors to state lands in desert areas surrounding the city. State lands within city boundaries are exempt from this week’s fire restrictions.
Those fire restrictions will take effect on Thursday throughout Northern and Central Arizona. Campfires and smoking will be prohibited on all state-owned lands, and under the restrictions, use of chainsaws will be restricted from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mechanical and industrial restrictions will include the use of any internal combustion engine, welding or operating acetylene or torch with an open flame. Fireworks, incendiary devices and target shooting will also be prohibited.
Exemptions to this week’s restrictions will include people who possess a written permit of authorization, or the use of devices that use liquid petroleum, which can be turned off. Electrical generators may be operated inside an enclosed vehicle or building, and motorized vehicles may be operated on designated roads - but parking is only permitted in areas that are devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.
Mohave County issues its own fire restrictions
Also taking effect this Thursday will be fire restrictions in the unincorporated areas of Mohave County. County officials this week cited “very high” fire danger conditions caused by ongoing drought, expected high winds and low-moisture vegetation that could fuel potential wildfires. The fire restrictions, which prohibit permissible consumer fireworks, campfires and open fires on county land, were issued following consultation with local fire departments and with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
The Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department recommends that residents remain alert to fire danger throughout the county, and take precautions to avoid accidentally igniting any vegetation fire.
Under Mohave County ordinance, violators of county fire restrictions will be subject to fines as much as $750, and a maximum of four months in jail.
For more information about fire restrictions statewide, visit WildlandFire.az.gov.
