Lake Havasu City is publishing a Truth in Taxation notice to inform citizens of its intention to collect more property taxes next year — but the property tax rate itself is expected to remain the same.
The notice, which appears in today’s edition of Today’s News-Herald, explains that as proposed Lake Havasu City would collect $212,706 more in primary property taxes next year than it did this year – an increase of 4.3 percent. The increase in property taxes collected reflects a jump in the assessed values of homes within the city limits, however, rather than a tax rate increase.
Havasu’s property tax rate has been $0.6718 since Fiscal Year 2017-18, and according to city officials’ comments during the budgeting process the property tax rate is expected to remain $0.6718 when the City Council sets the rates for the year during a public hearing at the June 23 council meeting.
“The city is not considering an increase to the property tax rate – the city is considering leaving the property tax rate alone,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “But the Truth in Taxation notice must go out if collections exceed prior year collections.”
According to state statute, the increase in the Truth in Taxation notice does not include property taxes from new construction, or any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonds or overrides.
