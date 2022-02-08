The Lake Havasu City Council is looking to beef up its code enforcement division as the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 comes together. But councilmembers said they want to stick with staff’s practice of focusing on enforcing the city’s nuisance and development codes through education and communication – avoiding civil or criminal citations whenever possible.
The council had an in-depth discussion with staff during its annual planning session on Thursday about code enforcement operations within the city. Currently Havasu has just one code enforcement specialist – Denise Able. Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the council Havasu’s current approach is reactive, meaning that the city only looks into violations after a complaint has been received rather than going out and looking for violations themselves. But in the past couple years the number of complaints received has been increasing rapidly.
Morris told the council that in 2019 Havasu had 685 new complaints submitted which he described as “a workable number for one code enforcement officer.” But in 2020 the number of complaints jumped to 752 and in 2021 was up to 795. Able also told the council that through the first month of 2022 there have been a total of 80 complaints entered into the system, though she noted that she had received 15 complaints the previous night that still needed to be vetted.
“Her workload has become increasingly heavy for only one code enforcement officer,” Morris said. “It’s not to sound like we are complaining, but she is a professional and takes pride in her work. The effect of having all these cases is it takes longer to close them because there is only one person and time is limited. The level of customer service suffers, and that is important to us as staff.”
Councilmembers agreed and directed staff to budget for additional code enforcement officers in the budget for next year. Councilmembers also agreed with city staff’s plan to increase its educational outreach about the city code so that citizens have a better idea of what is expected.
Increasing education
Morris suggested that staff could come up with monthly or quarterly education topics on various aspects of city code that are often the source of complaints from citizens about code violations. He said educational information could be put out through press releases, through inserts in utility bills, and put on the city’s website to hopefully increase awareness.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell suggested that the city pick one topic per month and the City Manager could speak about it during his updates at every council meeting in addition to the city publishing information on its website and pushing it out on social media.
“I think the only way we are going to be able to get ahead of it is educating the public,” Able said. “What I am finding is people saying ‘I didn’t know that.’ They don’t know what the city codes are. We can put them online, but there are people who are not going to go online to look at them so we need to reach out and educate them.”
Revising code
Morris also told the council that it may be time to revisit some of the city’s nuisance and development codes.
“A lot of those nuisances are from when the city was first founded,” Morris said. “So some of that language is from the ‘60s and ‘70s. So it may be time to go through and update some of that stuff too.”
City Manager Jess Knudson explained that over the years the city’s code enforcement practices have diverged from what is written in city code.
“Any time reality does not mimic code or policy you have to change either one,” Knudson said. “I don’t care if we change the code or reality, but we have to change one of them so that they match up.”
As an example, Knudson explained that the definition of a “junk vehicle” in city code is any unregistered or inoperable vehicle. But he said currently if a citizen puts a cover on such a vehicle it is no longer considered a junk vehicle by code enforcement.
“Right now if you put a cover on your junk vehicle, it no longer is a junk vehicle – but that is not identified within the code,” Knudson said. “So there reality doesn’t match code. We need to change one or the other.”
Councilmembers agreed, and directed staff to look into incongruences between the code and Havasu’s code enforcement practices.
Mayor Cal Sheehy told Able and city staff that the council will also likely lean on their expertise when dealing with potential changes to nuisance and development codes in the future.
“You really have your ear to the ground knowing what our citizens are really engaged in and interested in,” Sheehy said. “So bringing those recommendations based on the inquires that you receive, if we can make tweaks to the code then obviously our citizens needs are being met from a code enforcement perspective.”
Proactive vs reactive
The council also discussed the merits of a the city’s current reactive approach to code enforcement, which only investigates potential violations once a complaint from a citizen has been received, versus a proactive approach where city staff would go out looking for violations.
When asked by Councilmember Cameron Moses what a proactive approach to code enforcement would look like, Morris said there are lots of different options depending on the direction staff receives from the council.
“We could concentrate on one certain topic citywide and go after those, we could just have code enforcement officers driving around looking for violations and we would certainly find them, we could have someone who specializes in commercial and multiple family properties,” Morris said. “There are all kinds of options, but obviously they will all come with a cost and staffing levels to be able to meet whatever strategies we want to use.”
Knudson told the council that a proactive approach can cause friction with citizens as it is being instituted. He noted that Kingman currently has four code enforcement officers who go through the city looking for violations.
“There is a lot of frustration with a lot of those individuals that work for code enforcement because they knock on someone’s door when they see a violation and the response they get every single time is, ‘Why are you picking on me? Joe across the street has the exact same violation – what about them?’ So it is really tough to start that process, unless you are going to pick specific topics and focus on certain things throughout the community,” Knudson said.
Campbell said she prefers the city’s current reactive approach, but said that it would be nice if the city could be a little more proactive about ensuring that commercial areas are keeping up with their landscaping requirements and especially any parking in commons agreements. She said in her experience many property owners don’t seem to understand that they are still responsible for keeping up the parking lot on their property even if there is a parking in common agreement.
“If anything, I would like to add direction to look into commercial buildings and businesses so that we can beautify our city and make it safer and healthier for all of our citizens,” she said. “I do think a lot of the businesses are confused about what parking in common looks like. If you could bring more light to that I would appreciate it.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke said she believes that any change in approach from reactive to proactive should be done with ample input from the public.
“It is easy to say we want to be proactive until it is your property,” she said. “When it is your property, then ‘don’t tell me what to do on my property.’ I think we just have to be really cognizant of that. As we have gotten to be a larger community obviously we knew this was going to happen and these things were going to come up. I would be cautious, and if we are going to move in any direction in terms of being proactive, I would definitely say that needs to be part of a work session and get more public input.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he doesn’t want to make a lot of changes to code enforcement all at once, and he feels the first step is to make sure that the department has enough staff to deal with the complaints that are already coming in.
“I have concerns when we try to fix a problem and we start messing with too many levers,” he said. “I think the biggest issue we have is staffing, and I think that is where we need to put our energy and effort into. Then also you letting us know what tools you need. Are there certain tweaks to things in the code that we could adjust to make your job easier – then give that some time and see how that works. I think just giving us the staffing level that we need will hopefully be a huge improvement with some of the problems we have.”
Sheehy said that he, too, would prefer a cautious approach with any changes to the city’s practices being implemented slowly.
“I look at this as taking small steps at a time,” he said. “Let’s give staff the additional resources to be able to operate as is. Let’s look at some code changes to be able to bring our process into compliance with the code, then we can start taking small steps like councilmember Campbell mentioned. Maybe we focus on commercial areas, industrial, or downtown – wherever the largest amount of feedback is. But the feedback I receive from citizens is 100% their neighbors. When people reach out to me and want us to be proactive it’s because trees are growing across the fence line into their yard, too many junk vehicles, refrigerators or appliances out front.”
Moses said he is naturally inclined to a reactive approach, describing himself as a personal property rights advocate. But he said he has also heard from many citizens that would like the city to be more proactive with code enforcement. He said eventually the city should probably become more proactive because the current approach tends to pit neighbors against one another.
“My biggest fear in even having this conversation is that we have some form of overreach – that is definitely not where I want to go,” Moses said. “I’m on board with some small steps and giving them some more resources. I just think that long term, to have a community where things only get done if neighbors turn in neighbors doesn’t promote happy and healthy communities – which is what I’m all about. So I think eventually we have to get to a point where we aren’t relying on my neighbor turning me in.”
As part of a National Community Survey in March that received responses from 1,699 residents, Lake Havasu City asked what approach citizens think the city should take. The survey found 61% of respondents agreed that code enforcement should be proactive, while 39% said it should be reactive. In another part of the survey, Havasu’s code enforcement was rated as good or excellent by 33% of those surveyed, which placed Havasu in the bottom 15% out of all the communities that asked that same question on their own survey nationwide.
