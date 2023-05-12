It has been a little more than two years since Lake Havasu City learned that it would receive about $8.5 million in covid relief money through the American Rescue Plan Act, and Havasu still has about $7 million that is unspoken for. On Thursday, the City Council appeared to support a plan to use that remaining ARPA money for high priority public safety projects over the next couple years.
Lake Havasu City received a total of $8,528,306 through ARPA, and earlier this year the council voted unanimously to distribute $1 million of that as grants to 11 local organizations for a wide variety of social service-focused projects and purchases. The council has also spent – or has committed to spend - $298,353 of its ARPA money to help cover part of the cost of the Aquatic Center HVAC project, $172,201.50 for irrigation controllers, and $62,392.30 to help refurbish a fire engine after the cost of the refurbishment came back higher than the city had budgeted for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.