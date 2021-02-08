Lake Havasu City is planning to renew its contract with Go Lake Havasu with the goal of better laying out the city’s expectations for the tourism bureau.
The City Council will consider approving a new funding agreement with the nonprofit tourism group that would continue to pay Go Lake Havasu 75% of proceeds from Havasu’s 3% bed tax and 1% restaurant and bar tax. In Fiscal Year 2020 Go Lake Havasu was paid a little more than $2 million from those taxes.
City Manager Jess Knudson noted that bed tax money produced by short term rentals will not be included in future payments to Go Lake Havasu under the new contract.
Last April, Havasu similarly reworked its contract with the Partnership for Economic Development. Previously the PED received the other 25% of the city’s bed and restaurant taxes but the new contract signed in April changed that agreement to a flat fee of $500,000 per year.
“It is based on the contract negotiations and trying to put the city’s best effort forth,” Knudson said. “So it is two different organizations, two different responsibilities, and two different approaches with regards to the two different contracts.”
Havasu’s current contract with Go Lake Havasu has no expiration date, but Knudson said the city wanted to rework the terms of the agreement. The new contract would last for five years, running through May 2026.
“It was important to renew the conversations about the role of the city and the use of taxpayer dollars for tourism activities,” Knudson said.
Knudson said the new contract sets out the city’s expectations of the tourism bureau much more clearly than in the current contract.
The contract includes specific expectations such as providing the city manager with a written monthly report including updates on all contacts made with individuals or organizations considering Havasu for a special event, copies of promotional materials being used, accounting for use of taxpayer dollars, and more. The Go Lake Havasu will also provide a seat on its board for the city manager or their designee, as well as an ex-officio seat on the board for a member of the City Council.
“We are trying to do our best on the city’s side to identify a relationship that makes good use of taxpayer dollars,” Knudson said.
According to sales tax reports from the city, Havasu’s restaurant and bar tax brought in $1,345,272 in fiscal year 2020 and $1,364,677 in FY 2019. The Hotel/Motel tax produced $1,326,847 in 2020 and $1,129,547 in 2019. That means Go Lake Havasu was paid a total of $2,004,089.25 by the city in 2020 and $1,870,668 in 2019.
