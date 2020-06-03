In response to the recent events shaking America, Calvary Baptist Church hosted a worship event Wednesday night as a way to bring the community together.
The event, which was dubbed, “Pray for Unity,” was held at the Sweetwater Avenue campus and saw a few hundred people in attendance. The prayers were not only in response to last week’s events in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests, but also for the coronavirus pandemic as well.
“It’s a way of caring for our city and for all that are involved in what’s going on in our country,” said Bob Denney, a member of the church.
The event was emceed by Chad Garrison, the head pastor of the church and fellow pastors Robert Smith and Chet Anderson.
Prayers were intervened by Christian songs played by the church band.
This was the first organized event in Lake Havasu City following the widespread protests across the country in response to police brutality.
Tonight, a candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the south end of the Bridgewater Channel. Also, there will be a peaceful protest held at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
