The Havasu Fall Craft and Vendor show was a hit on Saturday, according to organizers. The event continues today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springberg-McAndrew Park along McCulloch Boulevard.
Admission is free, and there are about 30 vendors to browse. The event’s proceeds go to the Mohave County Sheriff K-9 Foundation, including the money made from their pumpkins for sale. They’re also accepting donations at their own booth during the event.
Today, attendees will get a special treat as they watch a demonstration by Lake Havasu City’s own K-9 unit — Deputy Shawn McCleary and his K-9, Grimm. The demonstrations will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, and it’s a chance to see what the K-9 Foundation supports.
The event also features a raffle, and the variety of vendors is wide. From rocks and geodes to handmade jewelry, there are plenty of options to choose from.
K-9 Foundation members said the turnout on Saturday was “fantastic,” and they’re looking forward to seeing more attendees today.
Organizer Frank Wills emphasized the benefits of the outdoor event during the time of covid-19, pointing out that vendors are spaced apart, aisles are wide, and there’s plenty of areas for people to spread out. While masks are encouraged, they are not required, according to the event’s Facebook page.
(1) comment
Good job to everyone involved in making this a success.
