Reservations to camp at the majestic Havasupai Falls in the depths of the Grand Canyon have sold out “nearly instantly” for the past two years. But Saturday is your chance to snag some.
After 8 a.m. on Feb. 1, HavasupaiReservations.com will open all campground reservations for March 1 and onwards. Reservations must be made through the official website, and cannot be made over the phone. Typically, most dates are all snatched up within four or five hours on the opening day.
The pricing in 2019 was $375 per person for a four day, three night visit, but pricing is subject to change without notice, according to the website. Once the reservation is made, no changes or refunds can be made, and the website recommends using travel insurance.
If you do manage to score a spot, make sure you’re able to prove it when you go. The “trip leader” — or name on the reservation — must present their photo ID upon entering the Village of Supai, and all group members must bring proof of their account, proof of their reservation, and their photo identification at all times while on tribal land.
The Supai campground sits along Havasu Creek between Havasu Falls and Mooney Falls in the Grand Canyon. The campground and natural wonder draws thousands of travelers every year. As long as a permit has been obtained, campers can settle wherever they’d like.
The trek to get there is not for the faint of heart, however. With 10 miles to the campground, visitors are advised to plan for at least four hours to get to the falls and at least six to climb back out of the canyon.
For more information about campground regulations, account creation or reservations for the Falls, visit HavasupaiReservations.com or email support@havasupaireservations.com.
