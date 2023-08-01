A new spin on American barbecue is ready to take on Lake Havasu City.
Coming in hot is the Armstrong family, who opened their mobile food trailer a month ago. Following their recent relocation from Rancho Cucamonga, California, the family created Stubby’s Red Wagon BBQ as a way to introduce local residents to their “elevated” style of cooking.
Behind Stubby’s is operations manager Regina Armstrong and her husband, Dave Armstrong, who is the cook and co-owner. The couple’s son, Christian Armstrong, also doubles as the co-owner and cook of Stubby’s.
The origin of their company’s name was formed from a personal incident that Dave Armstrong experienced two decades ago. As explained by Regina Armstrong, her husband had an unfortunate accident with a gun mishap. This led to Dave Armstrong becoming a right hand amputee, she continues.
Having a firsthand experience of seeing a cook with one arm is something Regina Armstrong says their business will expose to its customers.
“It also helps me deal with the loss as well. Socially, people can be very cruel with abnormalities, or just anything different in general, and it’s really hard on somebody,” Dave Armstrong explained. “For me, I’ve always hid. Now, I can talk to people about it and educate them instead of them walking away.”
Within the last 20 years, Dave Armstrong has exhibited his passion for cooking through weddings and other large events. Friends and family who attended these gatherings would often ask him about future business endeavors. Dave Armstrong says his only prior business experience is with an auto repair shop he bought some time ago.
Through personal learning experiences, Dave Armstrong sent their son to Grand Canyon University to obtain a business degree, he says. Taking his “life lessons” and his son’s college education, Dave Armstrong aspires to bring success to their new business.
Together, the father and son duo will introduce their unique barbecue techniques to Havasu.
“He knows just as much as I do. We make our own seasonings, dry rubs, sauces, marinades,” Dave Armstrong continued. “Everything is from scratch. Nothing comes out of a jar, unless it’s a raw herb or something of that nature.”
The Armstrongs describe their take on barbeque cuisine as incorporating strong and bold flavors.
Dining guests will have a chance to try a variety of meats, including sausage, chicken, pork and beef. Side dishes, such as loaded macaroni and cheese, will complement the family’s main offerings.
“I like to cater to the people. Whatever they want is what I’ll have on next week’s menu,” Dave Armstrong said. “We marinate all of our meats and all of our stuff four or five days before an event just to give that extra layer of flavor, tenderness, and just an elevated level of barbecuing.”
The Armstrongs made their first public appearance during Full Throttle WaterX this past weekend. The inaugural event was the first of many local gatherings that Dave Armstrong plans to be a part of.
For now, the Armstrongs are developing their menu and searching for a location to settle in.
“We cook with love, and it’s really something special,” Dave Armstrong said. “Every single meal that we put out has our heart and soul in it.”
For more information on Stubby’s Red Wagon BBQ, call 928-490-0507, send an email to stubbysredwagonbbq@gmail.com or search “Stubby's Red Wagon BBQ” on Facebook or Instagram.
