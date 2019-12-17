County employees were tasked this month with investigating the possible addition of a $50,000 incinerator at a Cerbat landfill to face the region’s growing stockpile of retired U.S. flags. Fortunately for Mohave County taxpayers, however, there are still more low-tech solutions for their disposal.
Lake Havasu City Fire Marshal Scott Hartman will meet this afternoon with members of groups including the VFW, the American Legion and Havasu’s Elks Lodge in the hope of negotiating a solution for retired flags awaiting a dignified disposal in Havasu. On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors eschewed the construction of its proposed incinerator in hopes that such a solution could be reached.
After traditional flag burning ceremonies were discontinued earlier this year, Havasu veteran and service organizations turned to the County Board of Supervisors in an effort to find a solution. According to Elks representatives, about 3,000 retired U.S. flags had been gathered by organizations throughout the city, and were awaiting a traditional disposal by burning. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department put a halt to such burning ceremonies due to concerns of potential air pollution caused by burning nylon flags.
“I’m wholeheartedly against burning modern flags,” Hartman said this week. “When the flag code was originally written, most flags were made out of cotton. Now, the newer flags are made with nylon, and there are environmental concerns with burning. But now there are hundreds of old flags that have been turned in, and we want to dispose of them with respect – but in a way that’s safe for everyone around.”
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson worked with members of Havasu’s veterans organizations to arrange possible solutions for Havasu’s growing number of flags awaiting disposal.
“I’ve talked to the city manager and the acting fire chief,” Johnson said. “They’re going to be meeting with the Elks and veterans groups. If they can’t find a solution, we’ll have to look to other parts of the county, or we can take them to the Air Force Base in Phoenix.”
According to Johnson, officials at Luke Air Force Base will be willing to accept Mohave County’s flags if necessary for a dignified disposal.
“Locals want to do have their own ceremonies to honor the flags that fly over their homes and businesses,” Johnson said.
According to U.S. Flag Code, a retired U.S. flag should be disposed of in a “dignified” manner, either through burning or burial. Other options traditionally used by Lake Havasu City have included a recycling program, which has also been discontinued.
The meeting between city fire officials, local veterans’ club members and service club members is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., at the Lake Havasu City Council Chambers. The meeting will be closed to the public, Hartman said.
