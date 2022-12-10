“My journey in this uniform has reached the final day. My eyes have seen the worst of things. It wasn’t for the pay. There is some of us that do this gig for reasons never known. I am always proud to wear this shirt and claim it as my own.”
That is the beginning of the poem that Lake Havasu City firefighter, Mark J. Martz, wrote and recited on the last day of his 42 year career. Starting in 1980, two years after the city was incorporated, Martz is one of Lake Havasu’s longest serving emergency responders.
Dozens of friends, family members and former co-workers gathered at Fire Station Five early Wednesday morning to watch Martz make his final “walkout” as a Lake Havasu City Fire Department firefighter.
Martz says he has a bittersweet feeling about today, retiring from something that has been such a large part of his life.
“It is going to be great but it is going to feel like losing a loved one,” Martz said. “After doing it as long as I have.”
Even though Martz says a lot of his family on the East Coast were volunteers with the fire department, being a firefighter was not really a career he was interested in pursuing. Martz says he was 17, working construction in Havasu, when he came under the guidance of former Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Dennis Mueller.
Martz says it was Mueller who helped nudge him into the profession.
“He was really instrumental in getting me in the department,’ Martz said.
Current Lake Havasu City Fire Chief, Peter Pilafas, gave a speech where he recognized what an asset Martz was when Pilafas took over the lead role three years ago and how the length of Martz’s career shows his selflessness.
“This shows the dedication that you have to the city, to the fire department and to the members of our community,” Pilafas said. “It has been an honor.”
Making a ceremony out of a retiring firefighter’s last walkout of the fire station is something that Pilafas says he started when he took the chief position as a way to commemorate the occasion.
“You always remember your first day,” Pilafas said. “And I hope you remember your last day.”
As part of Martz’s celebration the veteran firefighter got to ride home in a fire engine.
