The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to two fires in the span of a little over 12 hours.
On Monday, May 10 at 1 p.m. Desert Hills Fire District requested two Lake Havasu City Engines to assist with an RV garage fire in the 1900 block of Folzman Dr.
Two Havasu engines along with a Battalion Chief responded and with the help of Desert Hills they extinguished the garage fire that was extending to a partial attached mobile home.
On Tuesday morning at 2 a.m. occupants in the 700 block of Desert View Dr. reported seeing flames and smoke coming from a neighboring unit. Four engine companies, one truck company and a battalion chief responded and gained control of the fire within 28 minutes.
The causes of both fires are under investigation and there were no reported injuries to the responding fire fighters.
