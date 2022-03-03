The Lake Havasu City Association of Firefighters donated a forcible entry training prop to the city’s fire department on Thursday, which will allow both current and future firefighters to perfect their technique for those times when a few seconds can make all the difference.
The training prop is, more or less, a sturdy door and frame that can be barred shut to allow firefighters to practice gaining entry to a locked building in an emergency. A crowd of a couple dozen people — which included Fire Chief Peter Pilafas, the entire City Council, City Manager Jess Knudson, multiple firefighters and the high school students enrolled in the new fire science CTE course — were on hand as the Havasu Fire Department accepted the donation from the association. The prop will be stored and used at the department’s training tower, located at Fire Station No. 2.
“As our community grows and our department grows, we need to make sure we have the necessary services,” Pilafas said. “Having training props like this, and having this training ground and utilizing it to train our current and future firefighters is so important.”
Association President Tyler Zink said these training props typically cost between $8,000 and $10,000, but the association was able to find one for $4,000 that was a little cheaper because they assembled the unit themselves.
“This was purchased by resources directly from the firefighters in our community, to invest back into our department,” Zink said. “It is a commitment to excellence in the progression of our skill, to better serve our citizens.”
Zink said many members of the association have wanted a forcible entry training prop for a while now. He said the fire department does already have one training prop that firefighters can practice using brute force on to gain entry, but this training prop will allow practice with a Halligan forcible entry tool which Zink said is one of the department’s main tools for these situations.
“The reason it is one of the best tools is because it uses leverage instead of just sheer force,” Zink said. “Our other prop is only designed to take the biggest hammer you can find, and hit it as hard as you can. That may not work. But you will always be able to force it open with leverage.”
Zink said firefighters are trained to use such tools before joining the department, but it is a depreciating skill that needs to be practiced to retain. The forcible entry training prop will allow firefighters to keep their skills sharp for when they are critically needed.
“Shaving 10 or 20 seconds off of forcing open a door can make the difference to prevent exponential fire growth, or save a life,” Zink said. “Time is our enemy from the moment the fire starts, so we are always up against the clock. Everything adds up with 20 seconds here or 20 seconds there, so this is just one path where we can be quicker and more efficient to get in there and put water on the fire.”
In addition to active fire department personnel, the prop is also expected to be used by students in the new fire service CTE program.
“The donation is excellent,” Pilafas said. “It is another training prop for not only our CTE program but our current firefighters. It is all about honing our skills. Training is one of the essential duties of our job – always preparing for an emergency.”
