Lake Havasu City is now the official owner of the former Havasu Fitness property.
The City Council voted unanimously to purchase the former fitness center for $3 million in August, with the intention of turning the building into a municipal courthouse. The city officially took ownership of the property on Aug. 28.
Havasu currently leases space at the Mohave County Justice Court on College Drive, but space has been limited in recent years.
The city and county courts officially deconsolidated in 2019 after more than 20 years together, and the municipal court has said it only has consistent access to one courtroom at a time.
Prior to the Havasu Fitness property becoming available, the City Council budgeted $7.5 million for the construction of a new courthouse on the existing City Hall campus. At Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city expects to save about $3 million by purchasing the property and renovating it, rather than going with the current plan of constructing a new facility.
“The cost estimates are preliminary,” Sheehy said. “The next step would be to solidify what those numbers are for the tenant improvements.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said more exact cost estimates will come once designs for the new courthouse are completed.
As of right now, the Capital Improvement Plan calls for the design phase to start in Fiscal Year 2021-22, but that plan was for constructing a completely new facility.
Sheehy said the City Council will hold a public hearing at a future meeting to consider a new timeline, now that the plans have changed.
“We will have to have a conversation with the council about if they want to move forward with that this year, or do they want to focus on that in the coming budget year,” he said. “So we will have that discussion. Now that we have the property we will determine if we should start the tenant improvements immediately or wait until the next budget year.”
