Lake Havasu City’s only live theater venue will return this weekend with its largest annual fundraiser, and the Havasu Follies are set to take center stage.
The annual show began 14 years ago, and according to promoter Grace Ann Etcheberria, the Havasu Follies were an homage to the “Fabulous Palm Springs Follies,” which have for decades featured older performers in a series of Vaudeville or conventional song and dance performances. According to Etcheberria, the Havasu Follies have been a hit among local residents, and will now return after a tumultuous year for performers, as well as the city itself.
“It’s a show that celebrates music of the 1900s,” Etcheberria said this week. “It will have a lot of Vaudeville music and jokes, but also music to the 1970s and beyond.”
According to Etcheberria, most of the performers are older Havasu residents - including one 93-year-old cast member. The Havasu Follies will include about 45 performers, with each show running about one hour and 45 minutes.
“They’re all excited for the show,” Etcheberria said. “Last year, most of our regular performers weren’t able to be involved due to fears during the pandemic. But they’re back this year, they’re grateful and happy to do what they love.”
For Havasu residents who missed Friday’s opening performance, the one-weekend-only show will continue Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will fund the GraceArts Youth Theatrical 501c3 organization. The organization provides student performing arts scholarships, as well as “theater wish list” items throughout the year.
Admission will cost $25 per adult and $15 for children. For more information, contact GraceArts at 928-505-2787, or visit www.graceartslive.com.
