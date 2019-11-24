The holidays are a busy season for the food banks in Lake Havasu City.
With Thanksgiving a few days away, the St. Vincent De Paul, and the Havasu Community Health Foundation food banks have already distributed the bulk of their stores for the holiday, and they are already looking ahead to Christmas.
St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank Manager Kathy Hayes said they will be open again on Wednesday this week, in case any of the 400 families they help out every month haven’t come by yet.
Hayes said their families get a little bit extra in their holiday boxes with their choice of a turkey or ham, along with holiday favorites such as green beans, pumpkin, cranberries and more.
The HCHF said it has 1,100 families signed up as members, though the number that comes by in any given month varies.
HCHF Food Bank Manager Colleen Mattinson said every month their members get to come in and pick out the food to fill their box with, in addition to receiving a preloaded St. Mary’s box with items such as pasta, beans, rice and canned food. They can also come by any day the food bank is open to pick up bread and produce.
Each of the 1,100 members were able to pick up their monthly boxes as usual, but HCHF was able to treat the first 200 members who signed up to some special Thanksgiving boxes last Thursday and Friday – complete with choices of turkey, pie, yams, gravy, mash potatoes and other Thanksgiving Day favorites.
“Our community is very generous, but we don’t have 1,100 turkeys to give out,” Mattinson said, explaining why the Thanksgiving boxes were limited to 200.
Mattinson said the HCHF Food Bank plans to do the same thing for Christmas as well. Signups for the Christmas boxes will begin on Dec. 5.
Hayes and Mattinson both said that this is a particularly good time of year for donations to local food banks, which allows them to do a little bit extra for the holidays. Donations tend to slow down after the holidays, however. Although the HCHF Food Bank has only been open for a year, Mattinson said she noticed a big drop off in donations around the time the snowbirds left last May, before starting to pick back up during the fall.
“People donate at Christmas time and Thanksgiving, but the families eat year round,” Hayes said.
Both local food banks said they are still looking for holiday foods as they continue to get ready for Christmas. Suggested donations include turkeys, hams, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, butter, potatoes, stuffing and more.
Hayes said anyone wishing to donate to St. Vincent De Paul can bring food by the food bank at 1851 W. Acoma Blvd. while it is open, Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any other time during business hours donations can also be dropped off at the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store across the parking lot from the food bank.
Donations to the HCHF Food Bank can be dropped off at its facility at 1980 Kiowa Boulevard N. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
