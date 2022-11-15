Lake Havasu City food banks are serving an unprecedented number of residents in need this season. And although charitable organizations like the Havasu Community Health Foundation and St. Vincent DePaul are willing to serve every family they’re able, meeting that need has been a struggle in recent months.
“We’re serving up to 1,150 families per month,” said Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank Manager Colleen Mattinson this week. “Before, it was about 740 families during our busiest months each year.”
Mattinson said the number of food bank visitors has swelled since August, and the organization now serves an average of five new families per week, in addition to its existing members.
“Most of them have put off coming to the food bank for donations as a last resort,” Mattinson said. “It’s like they didn’t want to do it … but I think with the cost of food, gas and rent, there are few places to turn to. It’s a horrible situation. But if someone comes to us and asks for food, they obviously need food. We will never send someone away without it.”
But according to Mattinson, the food bank must manage the needs of hundreds of clients per week. And to serve them all, the food bank has had to reduce the amount of items volunteers are able to give to any single family.
“Food donations (to the Havasu Community Health Foundation) are as good as they’ve always been,” Mattinson said. “But the number of people we now serve has far exceeded what we’ve ever had. Since August, things have gotten out of control. Over the past few months, things have mushroomed into a huge need that hasn’t slowed down. We can only do what we can do.”
St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank General Manager Sarah Viles says her organization has seen a similar rise in visitors within the past several months, and has had to make similar sacrifices in its distribution.
“We’ve seen at least 75-100 more families compared to this time last year,” Viles said. “Our donations haven’t been as good as last year … people have donated a few turkeys to us here and there, but we’ve definitely received less. We try our best togive those in need a nice amount of food every month, and during the holiday months we try to give them two boxes. But with the strain on us, we’ve had to give less.”
Need continues for local, county residents
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, about 15.3% of Mohave County residents live at or below the poverty line - about 2.5% greater than the national average. And as of September, one out of every six Mohave County households participated in state-funded nutrition assistance programs, according to the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
With the added pressure of rising grocery costs due to inflation and an ongoing affordable housing crisis in Mohave County, local residents are now seeking relief … and so are local food banks.
“We’re grateful to Havasu for what the city has done for us so far,” Mattinson said. “This is a very giving community. But the rise in new families is unfathomable, and that number has gone up. Everything has had to be cut back. But I don’t want anyone to think we don’t recognize all the help Havasu has given us. The people of Havasu have come through for us every year.”
Both the Havasu Community Health Foundation and St. Vincent DePaul have already begun accepting holiday meal donations for families in need this month. And although Thanksgiving is only weeks away, those organizations must also continue to meet the needs of local families beyond the holiday season.
“We’re definitely in need of meat,” Viles said this week. “We’re desperate for meat. We need bottled water, beverages, canned goods, non-perishable food items … we’re in desperate need of regular food donations, on top of Thanksgiving food items. The Havasu community is so giving … they have a big heart to help those in need.”
To donate to St. Vincent DePaul, contact 928-680-2874 or call 928-453-3125 for more information.
