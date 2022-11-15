Lake Havasu City food banks are serving an unprecedented number of residents in need this season. And although charitable organizations like the Havasu Community Health Foundation and St. Vincent DePaul are willing to serve every family they’re able, meeting that need has been a struggle in recent months.

“We’re serving up to 1,150 families per month,” said Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank Manager Colleen Mattinson this week. “Before, it was about 740 families during our busiest months each year.”

