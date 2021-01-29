Girl Scout cookie season has begun, and the scouts have already made record sales in Lake Havasu City despite lower expectations elsewhere throughout Arizona.
Cookie sales returned to Havasu on Jan. 18, with tables erected at local venues including Smith’s grocery store and Walgreen’s Pharmacy. According to Girl Scout troop leader Jamie Snethen, Havasu has embraced the scouts efforts with the purchase of more than 500 boxes last Friday. Last Saturday, the troop broke sales records with 1,500 boxes purchased in Havasu.
“We considered the coronavirus to be an obstacle,” Snethen said. “But we’ve remained active and positive even if we couldn’t always meet. Sales have gone surprisingly well. We were expecting negative comments … but maybe the Girl Scouts are like a ray of sunshine through a storm cloud. They represent a bit of normalcy.”
According to Snethen, some of Havasu’s grocery stores – often willing to allow the Scouts to sell cookies on their property – have not allowed the Girl Scouts to return this year due to coronavirus concerns.
“We’re trying to do our best,” Snethen said. “If we can be out selling cookies every day, we’ll be out every day. The girls are practicing social distancing and wearing masks, although they haven’t been able to do any big events with all of the Girl Scouts together.”
According to statewide Girl Scouts communications representative Heather Thornton, sales projections may follow a downward trend throughout the rest of Arizona this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Projections are down, but we’re expecting to make two million sales in Central Arizona,” Thornton said. “But Lake Havasu City has always been one of our best-selling areas. It’s a very supportive community, and all of the Girl Scout troops tend to do very well there.”
According to Thornton, much of the organization’s success in Havasu has to do with the community itself.
“There are groups of volunteers getting the word out, and are a driving force behind the girls selling in the Havasu area,” Thornton said. “There are a lot of volunteers that make it happen. The Girl Scouts are very visible (in Havasu) and they are really connected in the community.”
According to Thornton, those connections aren’t uncommon in rural areas of Arizona.
“It can be a very different thing to be a Girl Scout in Phoenix than for Girl Scouts in Havasu,” Thornton said.
However, Snethen said there may be one group of Havasu Girl Scouts who need to try harder than others to sell their cookies to potential customers.
“We have Girl Scouts who are in high school,” Snethen said. “Some of them look like adults, and some people assume they’re not Scouts at all. Some of the younger girls can make their sales with a cute smile … the older girls have to use the skills that they’ve learned. They could use some help from the community.“
Havasu residents who want to purchase Girl Scout cookies can find their nearest sales booth through the organization’s “Cookie Finder” app.
