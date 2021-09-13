The Lake Havasu City Sportsman’s Club has big plans for archery at SARA Park.
The club is in the process of installing a brand new roving archery range on about 5 or 6 acres of land the club leases from the city. A roving range is a walking course with various targets, meant to simulate an actual bowhunting experience. The first 10 targets have already been set up in a wash on the property, and the club’s archers hope to have the final 25 targets in place by the end of the month. Once finished, the roving archery course will allow the club to begin hosting archery tournaments.
President Roy Hubert said the club has had a field archery range since he joined the organization back in 1986, but over the years it had become dilapidated due to lack of upkeep and use.
“(Archery) has changed and morphed over many, many years up and down,” Hubert said or the club’s facilities. “This is a very active group that is doing a lot of development and it is coming along very well.”
In recent years the club revamped the practice archery range at the sportsman’s club, and about four years ago added a shade for that range. In June, the City Council approved the club’s request to expand its area out at SARA Park to include most of the land between the club’s facilities and SARA Park Road. Hubert said that expansion includes part of the club’s original footprint at the park, which used to extend all the way to the Watershed Loop Trail but was reduced more than 10 years ago when the city took over operation of the park from Mohave County and created a master plan for its development.
With a portion of its original land back in its lease, the club’s archers are reworking and expanding the previous field archery course into a 3D roaming range.
Hubert said all of the arrows on the roving range will be shot to the west and the north, so there will be no danger to anyone using the trails located further to the east and south within SARA Park.
Much of the work for the new range is being completed by the club’s archery enthusiasts, but club members said lots of local businesses have also donated their time and equipment in order to complete the work.
Practice range vs
roaming range
The club’s practice range currently has circular targets set up at 20 yards, 30 yards, 40 yards, 50 yards, and 60 yards.
“This is where you come in to get your bow sighted in, and to just kind of get more familiar with the equipment,” said club member and avid archer Ron Oliver.
But the roving range will allow archers to test that equipment in a more realistic setting. An archer will walk along a trial in the wash, and will come to various markers that indicate where to stand when aiming at each of the targets. Oliver said targets are generally placed between 20 and 50 yards away on a roving range, but the distances aren’t marked and may be placed a little bit different angles than on a practice course.
“You just walk from target to target along the trail,” said club member Jeff Barnick, who has put in a lot of the volunteer man hours to make the new course a reality. “One target will be at 22 yards, one will be at 33 – It is just a variety of different angles and distances.”
“The whole idea behind a roving range is to get people used to the idea of judging distances for hunting scenarios,” Oliver said. “It’s kind of like a golf course, but you’re shooting arrows.”
In addition to giving local archers more real-world archery experience, club members said the roving range will allow the club to start holding its first archery tournaments in SARA Park.
Currently the course has the more traditional circular targets, but the plan is to purchase 3D targets – shaped like various animals – that will be used during some of the archery tournaments the club expects to host in the future.
Oliver said the club will hopefully host its first archery tournaments this fall and winter when temperatures are less harsh. He said the first tournaments will likely be lower-key local shoots.
“Initially the shoots will be a two or three arrow shoots so we can start giving money back to the club,” Oliver said. “Then at some point in time we will go to the club to get more money for 3D animal targets and we would keep those only for the 3D shoots.”
Oliver said the animal targets are shaped like a wide variety of critters with scoring rings on them. He said those 3D targets will allow for more high-profile archery tournaments that could have a much larger draw.
“Once you have the 3D targets out and start shooting the animal targets you will find, if you’ve got a good course and set up a good tournament, you will have people coming here from other states,” Oliver said.
He said various International Bowhunting Organization tournaments and Archery Shooter’s Association tournaments can draw up to 800 shooters.
Finished by the end of September?
Oliver said that if everything goes according to plan, the course could be entirely finished with all 35 targets installed over the next couple weeks.
He said the club has planned a work party for Sept. 18 with a goal of finishing all of the trails between the shooting positions and each of the targets. Then, on Sept. 26 the club hopes to put the finishing touches on the course by installing the final 25 targets in their proper positions.
“We are hoping that it is a cool day, and we all last long enough to get all of those targets in,” Oliver said.
Multiple local businesses have donated time and equipment to get the roving range completed.
Hubert said the club’s archers have more plans for the park in the future as well, with room to build another roving archery range when time, finances, and use of the first range allow it. He said the work being done may well increase the popularity of the sport locally – or at least the number of people coming to the park to shoot.
“You’ll find the better the facility gets, the more people you get,” Hubert said. “When I started with the club (in 1986) we had 320 people and now we are pushing 2,000 voting members after expanding the gun ranges up there.”
The Lake Havasu City Sportsman’s Club’s property at SARA Park is open to anyone from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Club members can access the property seven days a week.
