Students in Lake Havasu City have more opportunities to engage in science, technology, engineering and mathematics than ever before.
Superintendent Diane Asseir said the Lake Havasu Unified School District focuses most of its funding on core curriculum. But STEM specifically has seen a big boost over the last five years or so thanks to community support.
“We have been very fortunate as a community because we have our K12 Foundation that supports our public schools,” Asseir said. “They have prioritized STEM as an area to support and our local ASU has also prioritized STEM as an area to support.”
Asseir said the K12 Foundation has been providing stipends for teachers and staff who run an afterschool STEM program at public schools for the past five years.
“We really want our kids to get interested in science based off the activity of how interesting and fun science is,” she said. “They can learn so much, and it is amazing how much they can learn by participating in things. So we try to have a lot of hands on things for them to do. They get basic concepts and then they go from there.”
Stephanie Homes, who runs the STEM club at Oro Grande, said the club completes various projects in fields such as ecology, biology, engineering, architecture, archaeology, forensics and more.
“Projects are all hands-on using a variety of everyday materials,” Holmes said. “We use the Engineering Design Process with our projects, with emphasis on the test/improve steps. Club members are encouraged to work in teams to emphasize that STEM is best done by bouncing ideas off one another. Successes are celebrated, but we show students that mistakes and failures are not negatives, but rather a learning experience.”
Oro Grande Robotics Club coach Molly Hooks said many of the students in her club also participate in STEM. After some scheduling conflicts in the first year for the robotics club, Hooks said this year they have made sure kids can participate in both.
“I don’t want to make the kids to have to pick and choose,” Hooks said. “STEM is great. It doesn’t matter what you are doing and how you are doing it.”
Dr. Eric Aurand, a math professor at ASU Havasu who also works on the university’s STEM program, said ASU received a sizeable grant from the Rotary Club last year.
“They have given a large sum of money to jumpstart robotics and all of the money has gone to the schools to make robotics clubs and STEM clubs,” Aurand said.
The grant money has been split up between every school in Lake Havasu City, both public and private. Although Oro Grande is the only school with a competitive robotics team right now, all of the schools in the district have a chance to work with robots.
“They all have robotics equipment,” Aurand said. “Most of the elementary schools are doing Lego League type of stuff. The middle school and the high school are building some robots and Telesis is working with drones with the grant.”
Asseir said some schools have elected to incorporate the robotics equipment into their existing STEM club, while others have created a separate robotics team.
“The goal is to get them motivated about and interested in STEM,” Aurand said. “There are so many opportunities available down the line if they chose to go into a STEM related academic path. What happens when you get to middle school and high school when students don’t have STEM is that they don’t consider it and they really shut themselves out of a ton of opportunities that are out there.”
Aurand said that has been an issue for students in the past.
“Our students have been underrepresented in those types of fields in Lake Havasu,” he said. “That is the whole point of this and a lot of the stuff we do at STEM here at ASU is to start to have students consider and know that they can do these STEM areas that give them a lot of opportunity.”
Starting last year, local STEM and robotics clubs were given the chance to strut their stuff at the inaugural Robotics Expo at ASU.
“It is not a competition, it is just showing the community what they are doing,” Aurand said. “Not just with the money, but showing what they are doing educationally.”
Last year’s expo was focused on elementary students and drew participation from all nine local elementary schools. This year Aurand said the expo will be moved to May 1 and will expand to include middle school and high school clubs.
There are also several STEM related opportunities for students outside of school clubs, including the school district’s annual week-long camp, and ASU hosts a Mathematics Olympiad and a Science Olympiad each year.
“We are just trying to give kids more opportunities,” Aurand said. “That is what it really boils down to.”
