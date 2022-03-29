The Havasu Half Marathon and 5K is back for its second year in 2022 and it will include twice as many species as the original.
The two-day event will kick off with the expo on Friday at London Bridge Beach along with a Doggie Dash 3K race to begin the competition. The main events are saved for Saturday morning, however, starting with the half marathon (13 mile race) followed by the 5K run/walk.
“Signups have gone well,” said event organizer Gavin McKiernan. “We are expecting to get about 1,000 people, give or take, running in the two events on Saturday. There will also be a couple hundred people watching, volunteering, and things like that. We still have room in all three events, although the half marathon is getting close to sold out. The other two events have a little room left in them.”
Although the current iteration of the Havasu Half Marathon is in its second year, an event with the same name was previously hosted in Lake Havasu City starting in 2008. It ran for at least six year before being discontinued. McKiernan said he started looking into reviving the run a couple years ago due to the strong showing of Havasu residents at the Laughlin Half Marathon McKiernan organizes each December.
“There are more people from Havasu running in that event than any other city,” he said.
McKiernan said he had several conversations with Havasu residents in Laughlin encouraging him to bring a similar race to Lake Havasu City. As he began looking into it, McKiernan said he was contacted by the Havasu Community Health Foundation who were hoping to bring the Havasu Half back to town.
A portion of the proceeds raised through the event will be donated to the Havasu Healthy Striders, which is part of HCHF, and will be used specifically to support the #YOUmatter; Suicide Awareness and Prevention Group, and the Student Assistance Program.
Friday
Havasu Half will open with an expo and packet pick up at London Bridge Beach from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Multiple vendors will be set up on Friday and participants will be able to come pick up their bib and T-Shirt to avoid waiting in lines prior to Saturday’s races.
At 6:30 p.m. the inaugural Doggie Dash 3K will kick off.
“The dogs do have to bring their human along with them and they have to be on a leash, of course,” McKiernan said. “They will get a little bandana for the dogs and a little medal for the humans. I think it will be a lot of fun.”
McKiernan said about 25 dog/owner combos were signed up as of Tuesday with a total of about 100 spots available.
Following the Doggie Dash, That Dane Bar Bark Park & Brew will host an “After-Pawdy,” with specials for anyone with a race bib and medal.
Saturday
The Havasu Half will get going bright and early on Saturday with the half marathon scheduled to begin at 6:15 a.m. McKiernan said he decided to push the start time back 15 minutes from last year to allow a little more sunlight for the start of the race.
“Last year we started at 6 and I felt it was a little bit dark right in the beginning, for the first mile or so,” he said. “So moving it back 15 minutes I think will make a big difference as the sun starts to come up.”
The 13 mile course will include some traffic control measures such as lane closures throughout the morning that motorists should be aware of.
“The main streets that are impacted are London Bridge Road from the bridge to Kirk Drive, the London Bridge itself, and the intersection on the island at McCulloch and Beachcomber will be impacted because people are crossing the street there. A lot of it is still open on one side of the street while the runners are on the other. Hopefully people have a little bit of patience, because it will impact people being able to get around in the morning a little bit.”
The 5K will then begin three hours after the start of the half marathon, at 9:15 a.m.
Race participants will all get an event specific medal and a free beer from the beer garden, which will be run by Hangar 24 this year. An additional medal will be awarded to anyone who participates in both the half marathon and the 5K.
“It’s called the Lighthouse Challenge,” McKiernan said. “Each year we use a different one of the lighthouses that you find around the lake on our medal. As I understand it, there are 28 of those so that means I have 28 years until I have to come up with another name for that special challenge.”
Signups, volunteers and vendors
McKiernan said there is still plenty of room for more participants in both the Doggie Dash and the 5K, and there are still available spots for the half marathon – though they are filling up fast. He said they have purchased enough medals and T-shirts for 500 half marathon runners.
“We could handle more people, but at some point in the process we have to order medals and shirts and things – which was weeks ago,” McKiernan said. “So at that point we do an estimate of how many people we think we are going to get based on where we are at. It looks like we will be about on target for the half marathon, so hopefully we don’t have to turn anybody away.”
Participants can sign up for any of the three races on the event website at runhavasu.com. Signups will also be available in person, both during the expo on Friday and on the morning of the race.
“They can sign up the day off but it’ll be a lot less hectic for them if they sign up online or at least on Friday at the packet pick up event because on race morning you don’t want to be standing in line as the race is about to start,” McKiernan said.
Runners can also avoid the registration line the morning of the race by signing up online, which will accept new registrations right up until the start of the race.
McKiernan said the Havasu Half is also looking for more volunteers to help with things like passing out water and medals to the participants. He said there is also room for a few more vendors. Interested volunteers or vendors can reach out directly through runhavasu.com, or they can email McKiernan at gavin@mercury.fit.
