Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metropolitan area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of February 2023. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 4.4% to $328,604. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Lake Havasu City is the most expensive community in the local market, with an average home value of $444,423, but it ranks fourth among 1-year price changes. Homes in Havasu have seen a 1-year price change of 2.2 percent, or $9,505, and a five-year price change of 74.3 percent.
The fastest growing community in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metropolitan Area is Scenic, a small community on the Arizona Strip, with a 1-year price change of 5.6 percent. Yucca is second, followed by Beaver Dam, Meadview, Mohave Valley, Bullhead City, Kingman, Golden Valley and Dolan Springs.
