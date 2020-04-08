Gloomy skies brought showers to Lake Havasu City Wednesday, and more rain is in the forecast. The recent showers follow months of high precipitation, and now the city has experienced almost a year’s worth of rainfall since January, forecasters say.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson, the Havasu region experiences an average 3.84 inches of rainfall per calendar year. Since the beginning of this year, Havasu has received about 3.43 inches of rain – nearly double the amount Havasu normally receives in the months of January through April.
Nickerson says the past four months have been the sixth-wettest, year-to-date, in the city’s history. The highest amount of rainfall recorded in Havasu from January to April was in 1978, when the city received 6.16 inches of precipitation.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Wednesday afternoon, with continued chances of rain Thursday evening and Friday. According to the Weather Service, skies were expected to clear by Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.