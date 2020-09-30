After a chaotic offseason the Friday night lights will burn brightly over Lee Barnes Stadium once more.
The Lake Havasu football team will finally kick off its season on Friday with a home game against Glendale, but the chance to get out on the gridiron for week one hasn’t always been a given. Over the summer there were questions about whether Arizona would have high school sports this fall and even after the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced sports would continue, the Knights football team wasn’t cleared for competition until just a couple of weeks ago.
Now that all of those questions have been answered, head coach Karl Thompson said the Knights are excited to finally get the season going.
“There are all kinds of different things, whether it is the pandemic, when you are starting your season, then all of the normal things creep in too,” Thompson said. “So there are all kinds of factors and we are trying to really control the things that we can and really keep a positive attitude. We have to really focus inwards and try to really be good at what we are doing.
“I think they’ve done a really good job with that. For the most part we had really good turnout during the summer with our numbers. We were limited in the type of activities that we could do, but the kids were there. A lot of the same kids that showed up all summer are on one of our two rosters and a lot of the kids are really excited about playing and being a part of the team.”
Thompson said there are a lot of new faces on the Knights roster this year with a large group moving up from last year’s JV team, and a few transfer players adding to a solid core of returning varsity players on both sides of the ball. Lake Havasu has 10 seniors on its varsity roster along with 20 juniors and 11 sophomores.
Although Thompson is back as the head coach, the team has revamped the coaching staff during the offseason, so there will be some new faces on the sidelines as well.
Despite the change in coaches, Thompson said the Knights will look similar schematically to the way they have played in the past with a spread offense and a multi-front defense that oscillates between a 4-2-5 and a 3-3 defense depending on personnel and matchups.
“With the turnout we had over the summer we are on track with our expectations,” Thompson said. “Offensively, defensively and on special teams we have all of our basics installed. With the shorter timeframes we have had, maybe a couple extra weeks of fine tuning were probably not there. I think that is across the board with everybody and it’s not just football. But the kids are really excited and the staff has been working well together. So we are looking forward to actually getting on the field, getting to play, and seeing what happens. You never know how things will go, one way or the other, until you get out there.”
Due to the delayed start to the season, high school teams will be playing a seven game regular season as opposed to the typical 10-game season. Thompson said he likes the way the schedule came together for the Knights, who will be playing four home games and three on the road this year.
“It is nice to not have to travel as much, because usually when we travel it is pretty extensive,” Thompson said.
The first test for Lake Havasu will be Glendale, which is coming off of an 8-2 regular season and a trip to the 4A State Tournament in 2019.
Thompson said the Knights and Cardinals have traded film prior to their week one matchup, and said Glendale seems to prefer a spread offense, along with a 4-2 or 4-3 defensive front.
“Everyone could have a little wrinkle from what they have shown to what they actually do,” he said. “So we are preparing for everything and we will see what happens.”
Thompson said one of the biggest keys to victory for the Knights, both in week one and throughout the season, will be to win the turnover battle.
“It is the one thing we have always stressed since I’ve been here going back to when I was the defensive coordinator,” Thompson said. “We always want to be on the plus side of the turnover margin. I think all of us are going to make a lot of mistakes in the beginning, so it will be about who can minimize the amount of mistakes, or the repetitive mistakes.”
Lake Havasu and Glendale are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Although fans will be allowed in the stadium, the game will not be open to the public. Only those with passes from a student athlete, or a member of the band or spirit squad, will be allowed inside the stadium and all fans will be required to wear a mask and socially distance while sitting in marked locations throughout the stands – though members of the same household will be able to sit closer together.
