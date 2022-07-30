The Havasu Heat placed second in the nation with a 40-5 regular season record in their first year back in Havasu in over 10 years, but the three-time world champions declined to compete in the postseason.

The Heat will not be participating in the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series taking place this week because the tournament is held in Wichita, Kansas – where owner Rick Twyman and the Heat spent the past 12 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.