The Havasu Heat placed second in the nation with a 40-5 regular season record in their first year back in Havasu in over 10 years, but the three-time world champions declined to compete in the postseason.
The Heat will not be participating in the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series taking place this week because the tournament is held in Wichita, Kansas – where owner Rick Twyman and the Heat spent the past 12 years.
“It just wasn’t right to go through a grueling summer out here, weather-wise, with how many games we were going to play, and literally take these boys immediately when the season was over back to Kansas, so we decided not to do it as a staff,” Rick Twyman said.
The summer ball team played 45 games in 54 days from June to July. The Heat scored 342 runs and hit 39 home runs in those 45 games.
The athletes were aware they weren’t continuing to postseason play when they joined the team, and understood the reasoning behind the decision.
“All of our guys this year are fairly young,” infielder Kaden Twyman said. “They’re all pretty much coming back next year, so at the end of the day they’ll get to go (to the NBC World Series) next year.”
The Heat added a 17th regional championship title this year to its already crowded resume, which includes 1996 and 1998 US Open National Champion titles, and a 2007 National Baseball Congress World Champion title all while playing in Lake Havasu City.
Much of the Heat’s success this season is attributed to its powerful offense.
As a team, the Heat had a .304 batting average and a .409 on-base percentage.
“There’s not many teams in the country that can beat us,” Rick Twyman said.
Last season in Kansas, the Heat only won 19 games out of the 40 they played – largely due to the fact that Rick Twyman’s coaching staff wasn’t there and they weren’t responsible for recruiting that year’s team.
“Last year was a little bit of a fluke,” Kaden Twyman said. “It was one of those things where (Rick Twyman) just wanted to focus on bringing the team back to Arizona.”
Rick Twyman and his staff made what should’ve been a two-year move from Kansas to Arizona happen in 10 months. Before the team officially announced their return to Havasu, Rick Twyman sent his whole coaching staff back to Arizona to get started on the work it would take to move a whole organization across the country.
“I told the city (of Lake Havasu) and the state (of Arizona) when we came back that (the Heat) will probably be here another 30 years, even if I’m not,” Rick Twyman said. “My immediate family and staff will not let (the Heat) leave again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.