A lot goes into a successful baseball team from the players and coaches to the fans, but there is one more important piece…. host families.
“It's a huge integral part of what we do. Without the sponsors and host families, we couldn't have teams like this. We're not the only one with teams all over the country,” Heat owner and manager Rick Twyman said. “There are thousands, 4-5,000 teams across the country. But a lot of them fold every year because they can't find host families. So it is difficult. But the town has stepped up fan base-wise, our program-wise, and especially host families.
“Because of NCAA rules and everything that goes along with that, they have to stay with host families because we cannot get them places or give them money to give them places. Because it will make them academically ineligible. So host families are huge all across the country.”
Some host families, like Sandy Larson, have hosted players the last two years since the Heat came back. For Larson, it’s not just about hosting the players, it’s also helping her through a journey she has been on since 2021.
“My husband and I loved baseball. We hosted for the team a few years back and when I saw the team was needing hosts, I decided to do it,” she said. “I lost my husband in 2021, so I thought that having players here would not only help them out, but benefit me in my grief journey.”
Larson is host to four players this year, Nico Torrez, Luke Stuber, Colton Anderson, and Jake Mitchell.
“I love kids, I have 11 grandkids, six biological and five by choice,” she said. “It’s definitely loud, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. They do entertain themselves so I don’t have to worry about that. But they can eat!!”
When you’re in a host family, you meet everyone who will be in the house before meeting the rest of the team, so a bond is made among the players and host.
“Being in the host family together and then playing on the field is cool because they're the first four dudes you meet, you get closer to them than anyone else,” Torrez said. “When you come down to the field for the first day, you know somebody at least so then you could branch out to other people with them or by yourself as well. So I think it just helps because you create a bond with each other first before coming onto the field and then you get onto the field which ultimately will help that bond grow too.”
For this group of four, they clicked immediately, feeling as if they have known each other longer than just two weeks.
“I'm from Reno and we're all from different places. Coming in here not knowing anyone, it's gonna be weird but what I like about this group of fellows here, I feel like we clicked instantly like there was no awkward stage where you kind of just are there with each other,” Stuber said. “I feel like we all kind of click together and I don't know, it feels like I've known these kids my whole life, which is weird coming in not knowing them and only knowing them for about two weeks. I feel like I've known in my whole life, which is pretty awesome and getting to share a house with them and bond with them even closer definitely makes coming out here a lot easier.”
As for having Larson as a host mom, the four couldn’t be more grateful.
“She's amazing. I couldn't have asked for a better host mom,” Anderson said. “She takes care of us. She makes sure all our needs are met and she makes sure that if we need something we can get it.”
Torrez, Stuber, Anderson, and Mitchell make sure to pay Larson back for back for everything she has done for them.
“Sandy's been great and the way that we get to pay her back for being so great is just making sure our ends are kept up like we keep the house clean and we help her with anything she has that she needs help with,” Mitchell said. “She brings her grandkids over and it really brings a smile to her face when we play with her grandkids and just puts a smile on their face, so that's how we get to pay Sandy back for just being so great to us.”
For anyone thinking of being a host family in the years to come, Larson tells everyone to just go for it.
“For someone thinking about it, I’d say, go for it!! It’s so much fun! I am a boy mom, and it’s great having boys in the house again,” she said. They are such great boys and it’s a great experience to hear their goals and stories of their time in ball.”
(0) comments
