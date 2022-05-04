Expect some extra Heat in Lake Havasu City this summer.
On May 31, the Havasu Heat are holding an Opening Day doubleheader against the California Jay’s with the first game starting at 5 p.m. and opening day celebrations scheduled between the games. The doubleheader, played at the Lake Havasu High School fields, will also mark the Heat’s return to Lake Havasu after 12 years away.
Havasu Heat’s 50-game season runs from the end of May to July 23 with the team playing 42 of the games in Havasu at the John M. Wade Memorial Field.
Heat owner and manager Rick Twyman says he took a different approach this year when creating the roster. Twyman says he opted to seek out younger players so they could potentially return next summer. Most of the players are 21 to 22 years old.
“Our turnover rate is normally 85-90 percent every year,” Twyman said. “The guys move on and get bigger contacts.”
Twyman says fans can expect a typical Heat team, a team of “extremely athletic and extremely fast” athletes with a strong offense that can get the bat on the ball. According to Twyman there are plenty of line up combinations possible with this year’s roster.
“I can put a line up out there with all righties, all lefties or stagger it,” Twyman said.
Along with offense Twyman says there is a lot of speed on the team and he expects the team will steal hundreds of bases this season.
Even though the season is 25 days away, Twyman says the players won’t arrive in Havasu until the 23rd or 24th since most of them will still be playing at their colleges.
“We practice for a couple of days then we go,” Twyman said. “As a staff we don’t do much coaching, it is just a matter of getting 40 guys together to gel. It’s a matter of steering the boat.”
The Heat is scheduled to play six to seven games a week but Twyman says on the off days the community can expect to see the players out and about in the community at promotional events. Along with those appearances Twyman says the organization also plans to open the gates of the field up to fans after the games.
“Our guys will be on the first baseline and fans can come out to get pictures and autographs,” Twyman said.
This is all a part of the Heat’s effort to engage with the community the play and reside in Twyman said. Even in the off season Twyman says the organization puts on Pro/AM golf and softball games to raise money for local charities.
Moving a champion sports organization across the country has been an enormous undertaking, Twyman says and it’s not quite done yet. Twyman says the organization is still searching for host families for a handful of players. College athletics rules prevent the Heat from renting player housing at risk of the players’ scholarships, Twyman says.
“Without the host families; teams like us (and there are thousands of them across the country) fail,” Twyman said.
If interested in being a host family to a Havasu Heat player contact Twyman at 928-208-8380. For more information about the Heat and the upcoming season go to the team’s website at havasuheatbaseball.com
