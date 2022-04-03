A new water improvement district could be established in the community of Havasu Heights, 17 miles north of Lake Havasu City.
The water improvement district would allow Havasu Heights residents in the district to install and maintain the community’s own water infrastructure, independent of county services. Under the district, homeowners would construct a domestic water system, a wastewater collection system, and treatment equipment within the district’s boundary.
Under the community’s petition to create the district, the system would be used to promote public convenience, necessity and welfare within Havasu Heights. According to the petition, all properties within the district will benefit from the district’s formation.
The petition to form the proposed district was signed by all of the proposed district’s residents, and those petitions were submitted in early March with a bond check of $500, paid to the county. The improvement district would be governed by a board of directors, to be elected every four years.
If approved at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the district’s first board of directors will include Havasu Realtors Dustin Runyon and Andrew Oxley; and Campbell Readi Mix owner Delbert Campbell.
Runyon and Campbell were unavailable for comment on Friday afternoon. Oxley was unable to speak with Today’s News-Herald about the pending improvement district.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the district’s founding at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
