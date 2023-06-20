Having a zoo in your backyard may sound far-fetched, but one couple made this dream into a reality.
In March 2023, Yvonne and Scott St. John opened up their abode in Havasu Heights to community members. Naming their petting zoo, Snakebite’s Havazoo, the St. Johns welcome hundreds of residents each month.
While navigating to the zoo, guests travel north on State Route 95 and turn right at the Havasu Heights exit. From there, the drive winds down paved and dirt roads. Signs posted alongside the road lead guests to the gravel parking lot adjacent to the zoo’s entrance.
Squeals from both children and farm animals can be heard from the main gate. Walking up the rocky terrain leads guests to several shaded gazebos to the left and right. Rustic, farmhouse decor line the surrounding hill as well as around the zoo owners’ home.
“Our community is important to us whether it is one family or 150 plus,” Yvonne St. John said. “We love to share our property and animals with other families. There is nothing like this in the Havasu area that is safe and free for the little ones.”
On the premises are over 60 animals, including pot-bellied pigs, miniature horses, goats, ducks, baby chickens and donkeys. Fish and turtle ponds, and a tortoise habitat can also be found throughout the backyard zoo.
Admission to see and pet the animals is free, but Yvonne St. John says that donations are welcomed from guests. In addition to viewing the animals, young children can mount small ponies and miniature horses for a ride around the stable. Complimentary popcorn, cold water and lawn games are also available for visitors.
Plenty of opportunities also present themselves for families and visiting individuals to take entertaining snapshots. At least one member of each visiting party must sign a disclaimer before interacting with the animals, Yvonne St. John adds.
“We teach about the animals and everyone also learns how to respect them,” Yvonne St. John said. “We receive so much enjoyment seeing the happiness and wonder of families when their little ones hold a chicken, pet the piggies and burros or go for a pony ride.”
Summer hours for the petting zoo are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. For the remaining months, the zoo is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled for other times if guests cannot visit on Saturdays, Yvonne St. John says.
Snakebite’s Havazoo is located at 7769 N Seely Dr. in Havasu Heights. For more information, contact Snakebite’s Havazoo by phone at 928-230-6051.
