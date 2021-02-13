Home values are still on the rise in Havasu after a big year in 2020.
Although roughly 12% more homes hit the market in 2020 than the previous year, Lake Havasu Association of Realtors President Richard Gomez said inventory is down about 55% in January 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, meaning there are less than half of homes available for sale than normal. Although inventory has been low, there are still lots of potential buyers looking for a home in Havasu – which helped push the median sales price of homes up 17% from January 2020 to 2021.
“We are seeing multiple offers on properties, which causes the price to go up,” Gomez said. “People want to come to Lake Havasu. People like it here and you would be surprised how many calls we get for inquiries about what is available. Be it for hiking, boating, or whatever they are after we have it here to offer. Apparently it is a commodity that they like.”
Gomez said the real estate market has been dealing with low housing inventory for months now.
“What is coming on the market is selling rapidly,” he said. “So the average of 20 to 25 homes being listed monthly are being sold and pended. So the volume has been consistent at the expense of our inventory. Even though there is pent up demand, it is still pretty much a very tight seller’s market.”
Gomez said he expects that low interest rates available over the last year have likely helped increase demand for houses. He said real estate agents have also gotten better at working with clients to buy and sell homes virtually as the explosion in the local housing market has coincided with social distancing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The real estate market in Havasu hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down as the calendar flipped to 2021. Gomez said the current situation will likely ease at some point, and available inventory will start to increase back to more normal levels. But he hasn’t seen any signs of that starting to take place just yet.
“I think at some point in time it will probably correct itself, I don’t think what we have right now can sustain that impetus, but when it is going to stop I really don’t have a clue,” Gomez said. “I think as long as interest rates remain low and people are working we will have a sustainable market.”
