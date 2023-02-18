Single family home prices in Lake Havasu City declined over the last six months of 2022, on the heels of more than a year of extremely rapid price growth fueled by the covid pandemic. By the end of 2022, the average price of a home in Havasu in December was lower than it had been the year before.
According to data from the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, the average sale price of a home in Havasu peaked above $600,000 in May last year before starting to drift back down. The association reported that the average price of a home in October was $539,771, dropping to $492,675 in November.
December was the first month since before the start of the covid pandemic that the average sale price of a home was lower than it had been in the same month the year before. The average sale price of a home in Havasu was $457,334 in December 2022, down 7.08% from the $492,195 average price recorded in December 2021.
But Havasu home prices were back on the rise in January, as the average price of a single family home increased to $482,372. Although that is an increase of about $25,000 from December, it is still 5.62% below the average price of $511,106 recorded in January 2022.
“Over the last few months we have seen home prices slow their descent and what looks like begin to stabilize from the crazy highs of the post-covid housing boom – which was a crazy market and not very sustainable,” said Gunner Mitchell, President of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. “Now it seems like a more fair market with fewer inspections getting waived and a healthier balance between sellers and buyers.”
The local housing market appears to be following the larger national trends at the end of 2022. According to CoreLogic’s home price insights report, home prices declined by 0.4% from November to December in 2022, but was up 6.9% in December 2022 compared to December 2021. The report notes that year over year home price growth peaked at about 20% in April, and has been declining through the summer and into the winter. Only nine states had double-digit year over year growth in December, compared to 48 states with double-digit growth in April.
“The continued slowing of home prices at the end of 2022 reflects weaker housing market demand, primarily caused by higher mortgage rates and a more pessimistic economic outlook in general,” said CoreLogic’s Chief Economist Selma Hepp. “But while prices continued to fall from November, the rate of decline was lower than that seen in the summer and still adds up to only a 3% cumulative drop in prices since last spring’s peak.”
Mitchell said Havasu’s housing market has also been effected by interest rates, inflation, and fears of a looming recession. But he said the local market appears to be a little more insulated from higher interest rates because many of the buyers looking for a vacation home or retirement home do not need to get a loan.
“That said, with interest rates coming back down a little, and people being less afraid of a recession, 2023 is off to a better start with more activity of buyers out looking and buying up homes again,” Mitchell said.
Many Realtors throughout the city have pointed to the low inventory of houses for sale as one of the primary drivers of Havasu’s hot housing market during the pandemic.
Mitchell said Havasu had about 330 homes for sale at a time leading up to the pandemic, but that number began dropping quickly after the pandemic was declared in the spring. Mitchell said Havasu’s inventory of single family homes dipped below 100 by the end of 2020, and reached an all-time low of about 70 homes on the market in early 2021. More homes began hitting the market in Havasu starting in mid-2021 and continued to climb for most of 2022 to a high of about 450 homes for sale at any one time in October and November.
Mitchell said Havasu’s inventory has been dwindling again over the past couple months as buyer activity has increased. But he says, this time, the drop in inventory feels more like a return to Havasu’s pre-pandemic norms.
“We are sitting at 286 single family homes for sale (on Thursday) throughout Lake Havasu City,” Mitchell said. “It seems during the winter holidays we always have a slowdown in our market, and in the new year into spring it always picks up.”
Although housing prices shot up nationwide during the pandemic, Lake Havasu City’s housing market had some of the fastest growing prices in the country in late 2020 and throughout 2021. Havasu appears to have benefited from a trend of migration for densely populated metro areas to suburban, exurban and rural areas. But CoreLogic says many of the smaller communities that experienced a boom in housing prices are seeing the market begin to moderate.
“Some exurban regions that became increasingly popular during the covid-19 pandemic saw prices jump and affordability erode at the time, but these areas are now seeing major corrections,” Hepp said. “And while price deceleration will likely persist into the spring of 2023, when the market will probably see some year-over-year declines, the recent decrease in mortgage rates has stimulated buyer demand and could result in a more optimistic home buying season than many expected.”
Mitchell said he expects the rapid price growth experienced over the past couple years is over for the foreseeable future. But he said Havasu is still a popular destination for many Californians who are looking to move out of state, which should help the city continue to grow.
“We are going to see a healthier market with still plenty of demand from buyers,” Mitchell said. “Havasu offers a unique place to come stay, play, and make a home with our lake life and the desert community. We are no longer a secret little town, and we continue growing and getting more popular which won’t slow down. I don’t see prices skyrocketing as they did, but instead a slow increase year-over-year – like everything in life getting slightly more expensive.”
SIDEBAR: (in tabs)
Havasu single family home sale stats
Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan.
Average sale $539,771 $492,675 $457,334 $482,372
Median sale $460,000 $470,000 $437,500 $437,500
Homes sold 107 61 86 84
Active listings 492 497 441 390
New listings 144 106 87 145
Average days on market 56 38 67 60
Havasu Real Estate stats
2022 2021
Average sale $519,035 $457,154
Median sale $474,925 $410,000
Homes sold 1,478 2,021
New listings 2,037 2,243
Average days on market 31 25
