Home prices

Average sale price of a single family home in Lake Havasu City in the past six months has been declining.

Single family home prices in Lake Havasu City declined over the last six months of 2022, on the heels of more than a year of extremely rapid price growth fueled by the covid pandemic. By the end of 2022, the average price of a home in Havasu in December was lower than it had been the year before.

According to data from the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, the average sale price of a home in Havasu peaked above $600,000 in May last year before starting to drift back down. The association reported that the average price of a home in October was $539,771, dropping to $492,675 in November.

