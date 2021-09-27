Dozens of Lake Havasu City residents gathered in Wheeler Park on Sunday in a somber observance of soldiers lost in the line of duty, and the mothers who survived them.
This weekend’s Gold Star Mother’s Day Ceremony was the first of its kind since 2019. Last year’s ceremony had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic — and despite strong gusts and darkened skies, the dozens of gathered supporters would not be swayed from their vigil.
Local leaders addressed members of the Havasu public at the ceremony, including the mothers of children who have died during their service to the U.S. armed forces. Sudden winds at times made it difficult to hear the speakers, but their sentiments were clear to the crowd that gathered.
Havasu’s representative in the Arizona Senate, Sonny Borrelli — himself a former U.S. Marine — was among the speakers to address the mothers of deceased servicemen and servicewomen.
“Heroes don’t wear capes,” Borrelli said. “They wear dog tags and Kevlar. They go into hell for their fellow soldier, airman, marine and sailor. At the end of the day, we’re all brothers and sisters … when they laid down their lives, that wasn’t failure, it was love. They sacrificed themselves for their country. Any loss is a great loss, and your loss is our loss. They will not be forgotten.”
Congressman Paul Gosar expressed his condolences at the event. Gosar often travels his district when Congress is in recess, but rarely is the occasion as somber as Sunday’s ceremony.
“I’m honored and deeply humbled to join you this evening,” Gosar said. “We’re here to express our gratitude and show our love. We’re here today because of your children’s selflessness. Losing them is a pain so deep in your soul that it never truly goes away. We will never forget their sacrifice.”
Master of Ceremonies Bud Watts, of the Disabled American Veterans of Havasu, led a ceremonial lighting of candles at the observance. Borrelli and Gosar joined Lake Havasu City officials as they were called to light the candles, which were positioned in paper bags on a nearby table, and each mother was presented with flowers for her loss.
Eleven candles, in honor of eleven soldiers who died in service. Each with a name and a story from their lives.
When strong winds at the event knocked several of those candles to the ground below, there was little hesitation from guests at the ceremony. The ceremony continued as those near the front row of the event moved quickly to right them, silently placing each back into order.
Each candle, symbolic. Each representing the memory of a soldier who died in service to the armed forces. And the care in maintaining them against the intrusive weather, perhaps symbolic in itself.
Gosar spoke after the ceremony concluded.
“It’s humbling,” he said. “I can’t begin to understand the grief these mothers have gone through. A parent, outliving their child … particularly for ones who gave their lives for this country. I watched the mothers, remembering their children. That’s everything America should be watching and learning right now.”
Members of Havasu’s Marine Corps League were prominent at Sunday’s event, including Ernestina Pullian and Carmen Wegner.
“This ceremony is very important to us,” Wegner said. “This gathering is giving mothers support for the loss of their sons and daughters in the military.”
Pullian concurred in light of recent world events.
“With everything going on in the world, ceremonies like these bring us closer together,” Pullian said.
