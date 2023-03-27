Havasu Hope building will help Clothes Closet expand services

From left, The Clothes Closet Founder and CEO Christine Watson-Buntemeyer, Board Member Patty Jacques, and Manager Cindy Keasey in The Clothes Closet’s new Havasu Hope building at 1968 Mesquite Ave.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

The Clothes Closet was started by Christine Watson-Buntemeyer back in 2010, and has been providing clothes to people in need ever since.

In addition to clothes, the organization also offers toiletries, backpacks, sleeping bags, and tents to anybody in town who needs them. Watson-Buntemeyer said they also offer “an ear” to listen to the challenges and issues those people are dealing with, and they do their best to find someone who can help.

