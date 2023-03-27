Havasu Hope building will help Clothes Closet expand services

The Clothes Closet was started by Christine Watson-Buntemeyer back in 2010, and has been providing clothes to people in need ever since.
In addition to clothes, the organization also offers toiletries, backpacks, sleeping bags, and tents to anybody in town who needs them. Watson-Buntemeyer said they also offer “an ear” to listen to the challenges and issues those people are dealing with, and they do their best to find someone who can help.
Watson-Buntemeyer said the Clothes Closet hasn’t had a large budget to work with, so it moved in and out of buildings several times during its first 10 years – wherever it could find space to borrow, or at least rent cheaply. Now, the non-profit is getting close to opening a permanent building of its own.
The building, which will be called Havasu Hope, will expand the non-profits offerings beyond its traditional clothing and supplies. She said the idea is for the new building to function as a community resource center. It will include a larger meeting room with computers, a small library, and some work space that will be able to host various programs and classes.
Watson-Buntemeyer said she is still working on finalizing agreements with other non-profit organizations, but said multiple social service-focused organizations will have permanent space inside Havasu Hope – not just the Clothes Closet.
River Cities United Way will be one of those organizations. River Cities received its own grant from Lake Havasu City which will be used to hire three Community Health Workers meant to help people find the services and organizations that meet their needs, and to follow up to make sure that their needs have been met. Those community health workers will be based out of the Havasu Hope building.
Havasu Hope will also have a meeting room reserved for non-profits who don’t have their own permanent room at the resource center. They can come to the facility to meet with a client in need of whatever service that they specialize in. Watson-Buntemeyer noted every organization that is housed in or visits Havasu Hope will have their own funding sources and keep track of their own clients. The community resource center will simply provide a space for those organizations to share their service with the people in the community who need it.
Watson-Buntemeyer said Havasu Hope has been “a total community effort.” The building itself was donated to the Clothes Closet in March 2021, and it was in need of a lot of work at that time. Watson-Buntemeyer said she has relied completely on the community to get the building up and running, and Havasu has answered the call. She said all of the work is being done by local contractors who are donating their time, and much of the construction material needed for the renovations. She said the rest of the money has come from community donations.
Thanks to the $128,000 in grant money awarded by the City Council last month, the building will also get some showers, a utility sink, and washers and dryers ahead of schedule. Watson-Buntemeyer said those improvements have always been in the longer-range plans for Havasu Hope. But the plans were able to move much more quickly thanks to the $128,000 grant awarded by the city.
“I wasn’t going to worry about those until we got everything else up and running,” Buntemeyer said. “But since this grant came available I went ahead and went for it.”
Watson-Buntemeyer said the grant includes about $10,000 for three sets of washers and dryers and the utility sink. She said they are meant specifically for homeless people, so they can keep their clothes fresh and limit the amount of new clothes they need.
“We want to give them a hand up, so they can come in and do their laundry so they don’t need free clothes,” she said. “In turn, it doesn’t litter our desert.”
The grant also provides about $85,000 for an attached out-building with two handicap-accessible showers that will be available to anyone who needs a shower.
“We really need showers badly here,” she said. “We have people that are getting job interviews and there are people who live out in the desert who are working who would love to have a shower.”
The roughly $35,000 remaining from the grant will be used to pay for the building’s operating expenses – including electric, water, sewer, trash, insurance, and storage fees. Watson-Buntemeyer said since the building hasn’t been used for quite a while, it’s unclear exactly how much everything will cost. But she hopes the grant will be able to cover the buildings operating costs for about a year.
