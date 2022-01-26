Lake Havasu City medical professionals are preparing to meet mandatory vaccination requirements next month, and workers at Havasu Regional Medical Center may be well on their way to full compliance with federal regulations.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld an executive order by President Biden two weeks ago, that would require mandatory vaccinations among medical staff under the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Those regulations are expected to become effective Feb. 28, and failure to meet mandatory vaccinations--or offer documentation exempting employees from vaccinations—may result in a loss of participation in Medicare or Medicaid programs.
“We intend to fully comply with the CMS rule by the applicable deadlines,” said Havasu Regional Medical Center representative Jeni Coke this week. “While the majority of our workforce is vaccinated today, we will continue to work with our remaining staff members to ensure they either receive the covid-19 vaccine, or obtain an appropriate medical or religious accommodation.”
Under the mandate, exemptions may be given to medical staff members who may suffer from severe allergies to the vaccine, or suffer from immune system disorders. Members of religious groups that discourage vaccinations entirely may also be exempted under CMS guidelines.
An ongoing crisis
According to Coke, hospital employees continue to meet guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in mitigating the impact of the virus. And that impact has only grown since the New Year.
Havasu Regional Medical Center staff are now adhering to CDC guidelines for employees who come into contact with the virus. Those who are infected are permitted to return to work under current CDC rules if they show no symptoms within five days of testing positive for the virus.
CDC rules have relaxed from their original 14-day requirement for employees who test positive, and the majority of HRMC’s staff has already been vaccinated. But according to Coke, finding and retaining staff remains a challenge in Havasu as well as at medical facilities throughout Arizona.
“We know our mission cannot be achieved without the teams of compassionate individuals who work here,” Coke said. “We are exploring and implementing numerous strategies at the health system to address staffing challenges across all disciplines. Our clinical staff members are a vital part of our workforce, and we are working every day to attract, develop and retain high-performing talent at our hospitals.”
And according to Coke, coronavirus cases have continued to surge since the holiday season. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, new confirmed coronavirus cases reached a six-month high on Jan. 11, with almost 850 new cases throughout Mohave County. State records show those numbers have since declined with 454 new cases reported countywide last Friday.
“We strongly encourage our neighbors not to delay the care they need,” Coke said. “Our message to the community is to take the coronavirus seriously. Get your vaccine and wear your mask when you are unable to maintain a social distance.”
According to the Arizona Department of Health Safety, more than 198,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Mohave County residents. About 43% of county residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday.
