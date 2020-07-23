Havasu Regional Medical Center has requested assistance from Mohave County to overcome staffing shortages, county health officials said Thursday.
“Between staff becoming sick, seeing increases in patients and trying to give nurses and staff a break so they can operate at the highest level, (HRMC) has reached the point here they’ve asked for assistance,” County Health Director Denise Burley said at a special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“I know they’re doing everything they can to ensure the safety of their patients and staff, and will continue to operate in that mode.”
Havasu doctor Khamranie Persaud says several of her patients, who have tested positive for the coronavirus, have already been flown to hospitals in Phoenix this week.
“I’ve heard from a few of my covid-positive patients who have been flown to Sunrise Hospital and Banner Hospital,” Persaud said. “The same has happened with some of my colleagues as well.”
According to Havasu Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Jeni Coke, hospital officials are investigating ways to bring in additional help to combat a fluid number of cases in the near future.
“We are looking at all possible sources to bring in additional staff to help with our current volume of patients and to ensure we remain adequately staffed in the days and weeks to come,” Coke said Thursday.
As HRMC seeks additional staffing options, Coke says the number of patients can change rapidly, with any number of patients being discharged or admitted in a given day.
“There are occasions when a patient will need a higher level of care or the timing of patients being discharged doesn’t align with patients who need to be admitted,” Coke said. “Or we evaluate the current patient load compared to available staff and make a determination to send the patient to another hospital.”
Coke said the hospital is seeking additional nursing support due to a relatively high patient volume this month.
As of Thursday morning, Coke said HRMC’s available rooms were at about 60% patient capacity, with 107 patients. The hospital has a surge plan in place, Coke said, which allows the hospital to receive patients from and send patients to other regional hospitals in the case of overflow.
The news of HRMC’s possible staffing shortage came after 20 new positive coronavirus cases and four new deaths were announced in the Havasu area Wednesday evening.
