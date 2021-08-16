In light of the recent wave of covid-19 cases that has hit Mohave County, the Havasu Regional Medical Center has announced updates to its visitation policy.
According to HRMC Director of Marketing and Communications, Corey Santoriello, effective today, Aug. 16, hospital staff will limit visitors to two designated visitors at a time in most areas of the hospital. Only one visitor will be allowed for those admitted in the emergency room and OB unit.
Santoriello also says that the hospital will require all visitors to wear a mask upon entry and social distance regardless of vaccination status.
