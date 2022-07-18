The movies are coming to Lake Havasu City.
This Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Movies Havasu, the first Lake Havasu City International Film Festival is taking place and showing 20 short films from countries such as Canada, Turkey, Brazil, England, and the U.S.
The festival is being organized by Geo Belsido of B&B Consulting and Filmworks, who previously was a college instructor and local talk show host in California.
Belsido says he got started organizing festivals when media students in his business class couldn’t find a venue to show their films.
Having already promoted other film festivals on his radio show, Belsido says he knew who in the industry to talk to and approached a local theater owner about screening student films. The owner agreed and B&B Filmworks was born, Belsido says.
Since then Belsido says he has since relocated B&B Consulting and Filmworks to Mohave County and found that “Lake Havasu seemed like the perfect location to host an international film festival.”
This Saturday’s festival will include award winning short films that are 40 minutes or under, like “Adonis,” the 2013 short film by David Dibble starring James Snyder and Ernie Hudson which won the best emerging filmmaker short film at the Cannes International Film Festival.
The festival will also include two films from Arizona filmmakers; “Father’s Day” by Justin Rose and “Mission Control”.
With over 15 films playing Belsido says there is something for everyone at the Lake Havasu International Film Festival. However, Belsido says the films are unrated so parents should use caution. B&B Consulting and Filmworks is hosting a children’s film festival in Needles in January.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased for $10 for a Movies Havasu at 180 Swanson Ave. For more information on the films showing at the festival visit instagram.com/lakehavasufilmfestival/
