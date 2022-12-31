Air Control Home Services

Jose Armijo, an employee of Air Control Home Services, was doing his best to stay cool while working in excessive heat in June 2021.

 Today’s News-Herald file

A local Mohave County company is taking a new approach to recruiting employees.

Starting in the new year, Air Control Home Services is launching its own training academy that will take people with no experience in the trade through a nine month course and transform them into a qualified HVAC technician. Along with following a growing trend in the trades industry, Air Control President Amanda Zink says she hopes the new academy will help attract younger employees to the family owned company.

