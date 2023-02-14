A Lake Havasu City internet troll was arrested at gunpoint in the Kingman area this week, after allegedly remaining on the run from law enforcement for almost six months.
The arrest took place at a supermarket Tuesday morning, when officers identified a vehicle reported as stolen out of the Havasu area. Officers confronted the vehicle’s driver, later identified as 62-year-old Robert L. Kupfer, in a high-risk traffic stop. Kupfer surrendered himself into custody at the scene.
Kupfer has been sought since August by the Lake Havasu City Police Department in reference to a domestic violence incident that was reported at the home of his girlfriend and her 85-year-old mother. Kupfer was accused of having physically assaulted the home’s two other occupants that evening, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle owned by the victim.
Days after leaving the victim’s residence, an unidentified male subject was allegedly found at the victim’s home, where he was confronted by the family of the victim. The man allegedly told police that he was there to take photos of the victim and her property, at Kupfer’s behest.
Kupfer was charged Tuesday with offenses including theft of a means of transportation, knowingly displaying a fictitious license plate, stalking, assault and issuing threats. He was also found to be subject to a misdemeanor arrest warrant for failure to appear in court at the time of his arrest.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Kupfer remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, where he will await a possible felony indictment in the case.
Kupfer was known to use a host of aliases on social media last year, the most vocal of which appeared to be “Robert Peterson,” who acted as the former administrator of the Havasu Orchids & Onions Facebook community. That community once had a following of more than 20,000 Facebook users in Havasu and throughout the U.S.
He is also known for waging a possible disinformation campaign against Lake Havasu City Council members Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke and Michelle Lin prior to last year’s primary elections. He has targeted local businesses with negative reviews, with derogatory statements about Havasu businesses in online forums.
For the past six months, Kupfer has maintained an active social media presence. In a possible effort to mislead authorities, Kupfer has indicated in social media posts that his location may have been in the area of Long Beach, California, as recently as Jan. 20.
‘If you want to read an unbelievable story…’
Kupfer elaborated on the domestic violence accusation against him in a Jan. 2 Facebook post, submitted under the pretense of a letter from Kupfer to Peterson - both of whom were one and the same.
“If you want to read an unbelievable story, then here you go,” Kupfer wrote. “This is an extreme case of a local individual that’s been around since 1975, and an absolute pioneer of Lake Havasu City. How can something like this happen in the United States of America?”
In that post, Kupfer indicated to followers that the victim had been abusing prescription medication before rendering a false accusation against him. Kupfer further said the victim had his personal property removed from his former home under the advice of law enforcement, which remained in the possession of an unnamed towing company as of last month.
“I do not blame the girl in any way,” Kupfer wrote. “She’s severely ill. I blame the system, and law enforcement for not engaging with me. (Police) would not interview me, giving a very weak individual extremely bad advice to remove all my contents and not advise me.”
Kupfer solicited his followers for possible advice on how best to retrieve his property from the business that may have taken possession of it, after his alleged flight from the victim’s home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.