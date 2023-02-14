Robert L. Kupfer

Robert L. Kupfer

A Lake Havasu City internet troll was arrested at gunpoint in the Kingman area this week, after allegedly remaining on the run from law enforcement for almost six months.

The arrest took place at a supermarket Tuesday morning, when officers identified a vehicle reported as stolen out of the Havasu area. Officers confronted the vehicle’s driver, later identified as 62-year-old Robert L. Kupfer, in a high-risk traffic stop. Kupfer surrendered himself into custody at the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.