A Lake Havasu City internet troll who was accused last year of maintaining a disinformation campaign against multiple Lake Havasu City council members is scheduled to be released from jail this weekend.
Robert L. Kupfer, 62, has remained in custody since February on charges including theft of a means of transportation, stalking per domestic violence, assault per domestic violence and threats or intimidation. Pursuant to a plea agreement in his case last month, Kupfer was sentenced Friday to three years of probation and 180 days in jail - with 179 days’ credit for time served. Under that plea agreement, the charge of theft of a means of transportation was dismissed.
Kupfer was a contentious figure in local politics last year, and operated on social media accounts such as Facebook under multiple aliases. Under the alias of “Robert Peterson,” Kupfer acted as administrator of the Havasu Orchids & Onions Facebook community. At that time, the community had a following of more than 20,000 members. He is no longer a member of that forum.
Last year, Kupfer used multiple social media accounts in an effort to discredit and disparage Lake Havasu City Council members Jeni Coke, Jim Dolan and Michele Lin prior to the 2022 primary elections. Kupfer also targeted local businesses with negative reviews, and made derogatory statements about Havasu businesses in online forums.
On Aug. 30, Lake Havasu City Police investigators say Kupfer assaulted his girlfriend and the victim’s 85-year-old mother at their Havasu residence. Kupfer then allegedly fled the scene in a pickup truck owned by the victim, and may have successfully avoided law enforcement officials for almost six months before his February arrest in Kingman.
Police say that days after the assault took place, an unidentified man visited the victim’s home, where he was confronted by family members of the victim. The man reportedly said he was asked by Kupfer to take photographs of the victim and her property.
Kupfer eluded law enforcement officials even as he maintained an active social media presence. By January, Kupfer indicated to followers that he was living in the area of Long Beach, California, in a possible effort to mislead authorities as to his whereabouts.
Kupfer was ultimately found in the parking lot of a Kingman supermarket on Feb. 14, where authorities allegedly identified his vehicle as stolen. Kupfer, who was in the vehicle’s driver seat, was arrested at gunpoint and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
As of Friday afternoon, Kupfer remained in custody at Mohave County Jail. He is expected to be released from custody on Saturday.
(4) comments
Brandon Messick, this article reeks propaganda journalism. Your headline gives the reader the impression this guy was arrested/convicted for being an “Internet Troll”. “ You convolute his arrest for domestic violence intentionally. How? “A Lake Havasu internet troll who was accused last year of maintaining a disinformation campaign against multiple Lake Havasu City Council members is scheduled to be released from jail this week”. You go on to elaborate how “Kupfer used multiple social media accounts in an effort to discredit and disparage Lake Havasu Council members Jeni Coke, Jim Dolan and Michelle Lin”. Since when is this a crime, inferred or not? Moreover, anytime I see the word “misinformation”, it means the information is probably true, we just don’t want people talking about it. Throw in a few vague terms like “discredit” and “disparage” with no supporting evidence and readers are left with the impression domestic violence was secondary to criticising politicians. Since when does a domestic violence incident of this nature get headline attention? This is not the first time havasunews has run cover and carried water for local “favoured” politicians while marginalising opposition. This paper will not survive if this continues. Please do better. Greg
Unfortunately, people feel that they can say anything they want about politicians and while it may be considered no big deal for higher level politicians when you have someone in the community targeting local politicians with untrue statements, that is harassment and can have serious consequences for the person being harassed, even death threats like when Karen Vanderjagt went on a National radio program and intimated the mayor and council were pedophiles Over the last few years I’ve heard horrible and disgusting insults hurled at BOS members and other local politicians. This has to stop. The First Amendment should protect your freedom of speech but not give you cover to harass, stalk, defame, or threaten other citizens.
Of course, if YOU were the target, no harm no foul? (No, you'd claim that you're a private citizen and you'd want it to stop.)
See, that’s not me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.