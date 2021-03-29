Lake Havasu City plans to kick off a nearly-three month long budget process this week with an in-depth look at the city’s finances and potential options to raise revenue through additional taxes.
Havasu will hold the first of three planned budget work sessions on Wednesday. The sessions are a chance for the City Council and city staff to dive into the city’s spending decisions as it puts together the budget for next Fiscal Year starting July 1.
“All of our work sessions are informational. It allows a free flow of conversation to occur with council and staff,” Knudson said. “The goal is to get a better idea of where we are financially and what we want to accomplish in the upcoming budget year.”
Last year the city held two such work sessions with one focusing on the city’s 5-year Capital Improvement Plan and the other discussing the rest of the city’s budget. But this year Havasu has an extra work session on its schedule and will kick off those conversations with a more general look at the city’s financial situation on Wednesday.
“It is meant to put some information on the table so as we go through the budget process the public, the council, and everyone is informed about the city’s financial condition and how that relates to what we want to accomplish in the next 12 months,” Knudson said. “It’s just a means of providing information and starting those conversations about the upcoming budget.”
The city has also scheduled CIP/Budget work sessions for April 22 and May 13. Knudson said one of those sessions will focus on the CIP and the other will take an in depth look at the budget – similar to last year. After the work sessions, the budget process will start to heat up in June when the council adopts a tentative budget in a public hearing on June 8, followed by adopting the Final Budget in another public hearing on June 22.
The City Council got its first look at the city’s financial situation back in January at the annual planning session with council and city staff. One of the main themes of those discussions was the city’s current struggles with providing the services that it offers with the revenue that it brings in each year. Councilmembers were told that although the city has a positive balance in its general fund, its recurring expenses each year are greater than the city’s annual general fund revenue.
As part of those conversations, the council took a look as several taxing options it could employ to raise the city’s revenue. According to meeting documents, the council will get more information about how changes to the city sales tax, property tax, bed tax, or instituting a new commercial lease tax would affect the city’s bottom line.
All of those conversations are expected to continue on Wednesday, but they will be based on more complete information as city staff has spent the last few months nailing down revenues and expenses, and solidifying projections for the next few years.
“We have a better understanding of the revenues for the city – not just historically but in the last 12 months in a covid environment,” Knudson said. “So we are much more confident with the numbers we have now than we were several months ago at the time of the council’s annual planning session.”
Knudson said the presentation and discussion on Wednesday will examine both historical trends in Havasu, as well as the boost in revenue the city has seen over the past 12 months attributed to a surge in tourists and other visitors in Havasu during the covid-19 pandemic.
Knudson said there will likely also be some early discussions about the covid relief money earmarked for the city from the American Rescue Plan Act as well. According to projections Lake Havasu City’s share of the portion earmarked for local governments is expected to be $13.3 million. But Knudson said the city has not yet received those funds and it is still working to figure out what restrictions will be in place for how the city can spend that money when it does arrive. So any discussions held Wednesday about the money will be very preliminary.
Havasu will not be getting all $13.3 million at once either. The federal government has said it will send half the money to local governments this year and the other half 12 months later – all money will need to be spent by Dec. 31, 2024. City officials have said they plan to engage the public before making any decisions about how the latest round of relief money for cities will be spent.
Wednesday’s work session will be open to the public. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Council Chambers located at the police facility on 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting will also be shown live on Channel 4 and online at lhvaz.gov/tv. Members of the public will be able to comment during the public hearing, or they can submit written comments ahead of time by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least an hour prior to the posted start time of the meeting.
